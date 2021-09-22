PS5 Restock Date, Tracker: Where to Buy PlayStation 5 Next, How to Get Early Access in Amazon

PS5 restock dates have been revealed! Recent internet leaks tipped that Best Buy will have substantial consoles stocks available in their warehouses soon.

According to reports, more than 50 PlayStation units might be on sale on different store branches starting Thursday, September 23, per Tom's Guide.

This could be a gamer's best chance of buying a PS5, assuming they live close to a Best Buy store. It is important to note that interested buyers have to visit the physical retail stores to secure their purchase.

PS5 Restock Tracker: Best Buy In-Store PS5 Restocks

Best Buy's last restock was recorded in mid-August. Long overdue with its sales, Best Buy adopted a new strategy to cater to their growing market. The current PS5 restock is a lot different than usual. Customers can only purchase their PS5 in physical retail stores.

TechRadar said Best Buy will follow its GPU restock and sale process. Here are the steps:

Customers should wait in line on Thursday morning outside Best Buy retail stores.

Best Buy managers will hand out paper tickets to customers until the tickets run out. Tickets will be handed out between 7:00-7:30 am local time before the store officially opens.

One ticket equates to one purchase of the PS5 console available inside.

Sony PlayStation 5 Sold Out: Amazon Prime Member Exclusive

Mere hours after the Amazon PS5 restock went live, Tom's Guide updated the sold-out stocks.

Amazon held PS5 sales early Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, the sale is exclusive to Prime members, which effectively cut out bots getting purchases.

Regardless of its short sale time, Amazon Prime selling PS5 is a good sign. Amazon Prime members might get another chance for PS5 purchases later this year. Interested buyers are recommended to get early access to Amazon PS5 restock.

To get early access, buyers should:

Sign up to Amazon Prime

Apply for an Early Access subscription of $12.99 per month ($199 annually)

A 30-day free trial is available for first-timers

Aside from getting PS5 news, subscribers receive extra benefits like free shipping and prime video streaming.

PS5 Restock Tracker: Sony PlayStation Availability

According to Gamespot, PS5 restocks might drop in celebration of the holiday season. Interested buyers should keep an eye out for major retailers and sudden restock updates.

At the time of writing, PS5 availability on major retailers are as follows:

PlayStation Direct: No available stock. The retailer gives sales and restocks updates exclusive to registered Sony Direct members

GameStop: No available stock. Last restock was madev in August 17

Walmart: No available stock. Last restock was in August 5. Note, however, sudden restocks announcements sometimes happen at 12 PM PT

Target: No available stock. Last restock was in August 9.

Consumers waiting on the next PS5 update should follow Twitter user Matt Swider. Matt and his sources have been proved to be reliable about restocks news on PS5 and Xbox Series X. Matt also tweets warnings and alerts hours before the retailer puts the PS5 on sale.



