Are Tesla Cars Safe? Full Details of FSD, Autopilot Crash Accidents

Thinking of getting a Tesla? Well, better think again. After all, the Full Self-Driving (FSD) system of the electric vehicle company has been linked with a number of accidents in recent years--more popularly known as the Tesla Autopilot crash.

Many has recognized the Tesla Autopilot feature as one of the most advanced in the industry. Autopilot is paired with a premium driving assistance system called the FSD. This intuitive program costs $10,000 upfront and a $199 monthly subscription.

Note, however, that neither FSD nor Autopilot makes a Tesla vehicle fully autonomous. Tesla drivers are warned to remain attentive and ready to take over at all times.

With that in mind, here are some Tesla FSD-related accidents that made headlines in the past.

Tesla Model 3 Crashes to a Police Car

On August 28, a Tesla Model 3 running on its partially automated driving system slammed to a Florida Highway Patrol Cruiser. The 2018 Dodge Charger patrol car then collided with the nearby 2012 Mercedes GLK 350. The Tesla and Mercedes drivers suffered minor injuries. The trooper was fortunately unharmed.

Happening now: Orange County. Trooper stopped to help a disabled motorist on I-4. When Tesla driving on “auto” mode struck the patrol car. Trooper was outside of car and extremely lucky to have not been struck. #moveover. WB lanes of I-4 remain block as scene is being cleared. pic.twitter.com/w9N7cE4bAR — FHP Orlando (@FHPOrlando) August 28, 2021

Crash investigations on the vehicles are still ongoing. It remains to be confirmed whether Tesla's Autopilot feature led to the crash or the driver's negligence. Tesla has given no comment relating to the incident.

Caught on Video: Tesla Model 3 Autopilot Crash

Early in July, another Tesla Model 3 encountered FSD problems. The crash was captured in a video and later got uploaded on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo.



As seen in the video, FSD was fully engaged prior to the crash. The driver notably kept his hands off the wheel. The car's navigation system showed that it registered the bend on the road, but unfortunately, Tesla Model 3 was too slow to react. The vehicle dropped out of lane before smashing into bushes and trees.

Experts analyzed that the Autopilot function was defective during the crash. Some of the blame also fell to the driver who blindly trusted the car's program. As previously mentioned, Tesla has warned its drivers about an ongoing development with FSD systems, so drivers should be responsible and careful when using it.

Read Also: 2022 Toyota Tundra Powerful Engine, New Design, Improved Towing Confirmed: Is It Better Than Chevy Silverado, Ford F-150?

Fatal Tesla Autopilot Crash: Two Passengers Found Dead

Before the two incidents, Tesla faced serious allegations when two men died in a 2019 Tesla Model S. The vehicle reportedly went off-road, crashed into a tree, and burst in flames. Rescue support struggled to put off the intense flames generated by the electric vehicle.

Musk heavily denied Tesla Autopilot system activation during the crash. He said data logs recovered showed no evidence, the driver involved did not buy an FSD subscription, and the FSD function did not apply to the street involved during the incident.

Are Tesla Cars Safe?

Reuters said experts and related agencies are scrutinizing the Tesla Autopilot system. Evidence from previous incidents showed how the system would be impaired by low visibility, glaring lights and faulty program.

Both Tesla and Elon Musk have heavily emphasized that drivers should remain attentive when driving Tesla vehicles. Drivers must also keep their hands on the wheel and maintain a level of control over the car before enabling the system.

Related Article: Warning for Elon Musk, Tesla? NASA Experiment Reveals Humans Feel More Sleepy With Self-Driving Cars