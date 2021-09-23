'What If' Episode 7 Reviews, Memes, Reactions: Party Thor, Jotun Loki, Ultron Teaser and More Easter Eggs!

Several Marvel fans rated "What If" Episode 7 a solid 10/10. In fact, a lot of people immediately posted their "What If" Episode 7 reviews and memes on Twitter after they found many exciting easter eggs.

After the previous episodes of blood, death, and destruction, it was refreshing to meet Party Thor and Jotun Loki. The episode also featured Jane Foster and Captain Marvel battling to save Earth from an apocalyptic party burnout.

YouTuber agameofantasy made a four-minute video cut on the best scenes from "What If" Episode 7. The video is embedded below:



Marvel 'What If' Episode 7 Reviews: Fans Post Meme Reactions

Marvel fans absolutely enjoyed the episode. Mere hours after the episode went live, fans headed over to Twitter to post their reactions.

One Marvel fan found the episode hilarious. The fan also spotted "So many familiar faces and a bunch of easter eggs."

‘WHAT IF…?’ Episode 7 Review:



This episode was hilarious! The action between Thor and Captain Marvel was sick! So many familiar faces and a bunch of easter eggs. THE ENDING GOT ME HYPED! Overall rating 10/10! pic.twitter.com/UmzHTXmNHO — TheMCUVerse (@TheRealMCUVerse) September 22, 2021

Another fan commented, "What If" Episode 7 as an unexpected and light hearted episode "that goes completely WTF ina way that'd be impossible in live action MCU."

WHAT IF Episode 7



What the hell did I just watch? 🤣



After the dark episodes we got for a while it was so unexpected to get a much more light-hearted episode that goes completely WTF ina way that'd be impossible in live action MCU lol



Thanks for the laugh, Thor from #WhatIf 🥳 pic.twitter.com/WY44CmZC0b — 🌟 Ezereal 🌟 #StarWarsVisions (@So_Ethereal) September 22, 2021

But the main highlight of the show was definitely Thor, the God of Thunder. Or more aptly referred to as "Thor: The Party Prince." This Thor gained a new reputation and hashtag as #PartyThor

Fans are speculating how much fun Chis Hemsworth had, voicing his character with an entirely different personality.

Chris Hemsworth probably had a blast voicing Thor in What If episode 7😂🤣 #WhatIf pic.twitter.com/jKdLZmeapV — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤//SHANG-CHI/WHAT IF ERA (@giselleb1234) September 21, 2021

Another head-turner for "What If" Episode 7 is Loki in his Jotun form. In a divergent reality setting, Loki adapted comfortably as a very interesting Frost Giant.

Spoiler for What If, episode 7

Loki in his Jotun form is 👌🏻🥵 pic.twitter.com/DzUfHIBxye — nightbird (@nightbib) September 22, 2021

The Asgardian party didn't stop with these two. Surtur, Fire Demon and Lord of Muspelheim, was seen flirting with the Statue of Liberty. The development, unfortunately, led to some damages.

WHAT IF EPISODE 7 SPOILER!

What if Episode 7 spoiler

My favorite part pic.twitter.com/33Vtn6xgRR — Ashy Ash (@AbuRightHere1) September 22, 2021

At the peak of all these parties and fun, Marvel dropped a surprising development that shocked all its fans. It's a cliffhanger!

WHAT IF EPISODE 7 SPOILERS#WhatIf #WhatIfMarvel

#WhatIf spoilers!

The watcher at the end of what if episode 7 when vision/ultron appeared out of no where pic.twitter.com/4GELtE8NWE — 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✨🖤//SHANG-CHI/WHAT IF ERA (@giselleb1234) September 22, 2021

Disney Plus 'What If' Episode 7 Easter Eggs and References

With Marvel's "What If" Episode 7 officially out, movie analysts from Cnet recorded some notable details for the series.

Marvel "What if" only has two episodes left for the season. Plot development would probably escalate.

Since Vision gathered the Infinity Stones, fans are curious what Thanos is up to. Nebula briefly mentions him in the episode.

Brock Rumlow was pretty eager to fire the nukes, possibly because he is a Hydra agent infiltrating SHIELD.

Mjolnir hitting Captain Marvel's head is a reference to the "I like this one" scene from "Avengers: Endgame."

"Totally thought you were gonna be a dude captain," Darcy says to Captain Marvel, a nudge to the original comics Captain Marvel who was male.

