HP Tablet With Flip Camera: Specs, Release Date, Price, and MORE

Tech giant HP has launched a new 11-inch Tablet PC with a Flip camera, which enables users to share high-definition pictures and videos. The HP Tablet with Flip Camera is said to be the world's first-ever device to feature a flip camera module competing against Microsoft's Surface Go 3 tablet.

HP Tablet With Flip Camera: List of Specs and Features

According to Newsbytes, the 11-inch HP Tablet features 13MP rear camera. The said camera module can flip for 180-degrees and serve as a web camera. Through its user-friendly Flip Camera, users can share their high-definition pictures or video of works easily.

The HP Tablet with Flip Camera can also connect to a detachable keyboard that supports portrait and landscape modes.

In terms of the HP Tablet's design and display, the HP made the device easier for its users since it features a rectangular display with narrow bezels, a rechargeable tilt pen, a side-mounted fingerprint embedded on the power button. The device contains an IPS-LCD panel and an 84.6% percent screen-to-body ratio, as well as a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Protection.

Regarding its connectivity, the upcoming HP Tablet holds a Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, a USB Type C port, and a micro-SD card reader. The device is powered by an Intel Pentium Silver. it will also run Windows 11 in S Mode.

Input Mag said that the HP Tablet works with HP Palette app that suits well for digital workspace creators. It has the following features:

PhotoMatch: It uses AI facial recognition for searching images

HP QuickDrop: It sends media files from an HP to any mobile devices, regardless of OS

Duet for HP: It connects to another HP device to create bigger workspace

Concepts: Quickly sketch or edit a file to send via QuickDrop

Keep in mind that the HP Tablet with Flip Camera comes in a single silver color option only.

Read Also: NASA Hubble Telescope Found Heaven! Milky Way Star Cluster Captured in Enchanting Images

HP Tablet With Flip Camera: Release Date and Price

HP has decided to release the offered 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 11-inch HP Tablet with Flip Camera on December 11, 2021, which can be purchased on the company's website. According to Gadgets 360, it will also be available for purchase on Best Buy the same date as the company releases the device.

HP offers the 11-inch HP Tablet with Flip Camera for $499. The detachable keyboard accessory, which enables users to experience both portrait and landscape mode with the magnetic clips placed on both sides of the screen, has an extra cost of $100. That means it totals $599 for both device and the keyboard accessory.

Aside from the release of HP Tablet with Flip Camera, HP also announced that other devices compatible with Windows 11 will be released. It includes an HP 14-inch Laptop and HP Pavilion All-in-One (AiO) desktop, as well as an HP U32 4K HDR Monitor and HP M34d WQHD Curved Monitor among many others.

Related Article: Samsung S22 Design Leaked! Specs, Features and MORE