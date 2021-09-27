iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll Problem Annoys Users: Full Details of the Issue, Reactions and MORE

A few days after the release of the newest Apple iPad Mini 6, most of its users encountered the jelly scroll problem. Some described the issue as a wavy-like scrolling effect, which led them to complain about the screen's quality.

iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll Problem: Full Details of the Issue

According to Gadget Tendency, the Council for Science and Technology Innovation of China has already confirmed that the iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll effect is one of the major issues observed in Apple's newest product. The problem is likely to be seen when users tilt the device into a portrait mode.

The Verge reporter Dieter Bohn first reported the issue in his tweet, saying that he experienced the jelly issue problem. Bohn said that whenever he scrolls in a portrait mode with a lot of text on the screen of his iPad Mini 6, he experiences the jelly scroll problem wherein the other side moves faster than the other giving him an out-of-sync scrolling. He also clarified in his tweet that the Jelly scroll issue goes away when the screen orientation is switched.

For what it's worth, 9to5Mac stated that it is still uncertain if the issues came from its display controllers, from its LCD Panel, or firmware/software issues.

Apple Insider also gave its thoughts on the iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll effect, noting that it is possible that there could be a problem with the display panel itself and Apple could possibly create a remedy to fix the situation. The said solution could be a software fix for future iPadOS update.

Apple Users Reacts to iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll

After Dieter Bohn's tweet about the iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll effect, Apple users shared the same experience on different forums such as MacRumors, Reddit and Twitter.

Haven't seen if anybody else reported this but I see when scrolling in portrait mode with a lot of text on the screen there is a small amount of jelly scroll, where one side moves faster than the other. It’s subtle enough that it’s hard for me to film it, but it’s there. — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) September 22, 2021

Some users furiously said that the the iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll problem is an absolute deal-breaker, especially for a $500 device.

holy crap the "jelly scrolling" effect on the new @Apple iPad Mini 6 is an absolute deal break, no way would I ever buy a $500 device that looks that terrible doing something as simple as scrolling, what were you thinking Apple? — OutLast (@OutLa5t) September 27, 2021

iPad Mini 6 users added more complaints, stating that the Jelly Scroll effect causes them to feel nauseated because of the visual issues from the device. Some Apple users can ignore the Jelly Scroll effect for a few hours, but not for a long period of time.

However, Apple has no comments regarding the iPad Mini 6 Jelly Scroll issue as of now. It remains to be seen how the company will address the problem, but a fix is expected to come out sooner rather than later.

On the other hand, TechRadar is still positive that Apple iPad Mini is the best small tablet money can buy and can fit into bags and larger pockets.

