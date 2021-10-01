New iPhone 13 Promo Gives You Up to $1000 Discount: Full Details

Given the high cost of any Apple technology, especially the newest and most talked-about iPhone 13, it is nonetheless tempting to purchase one when a new upgrade is released.

Vodafone and Apple iPhone 13 Promo

Fortunately, a partnership between Vodafone and Apple will allow everyone to afford the new iPhone 13 and save a good amount of money through an exclusive discount.

Vodafone announced a huge cut of up to $1000 for the iPhone 13 discount, which can only be availed if the device is bought directly from the Apple store.

Vodafone curated two different types of subscription choices for Apple users; both options were created individually for buyers to save either $650 or $1000 off the original price of our new iPhone with the condition of buying directly through Apple store, as per Globe Eco.

Read Also: iPhone 13 Pro Reviews See Positive Impressions; Incredible Battery Life, Powerful Camera Revealed

Plans To Choose From

According to Vodafone, the first plan is to save consumers a whopping discount of $650 for the new iPhone 13 promo. The goal is incorporated with infinite data of 100GB maximum speed, and the speed of infinite data is at 1.5Mbps, priced at $59 per month through a 24-month agreement.

Furthermore, plan two was curated for the new iPhone 13 users who want to save more money, with a direct discount of $1000. The monthly price of the said plan is $69. The plan includes unlimited data with a speed of 1.5Mbps at a 150GB max speed on a 24-month contract.

Terms and Agreements

Choosing these types of deals allows consumers to save more during the same period than purchasing it directly somewhere else.

Nowadays, it has been typical to buy contract-free plans as getting in a 24-month contract can be a hassle. However, it is still an excellent option for people looking to save more.

Vodafone also announced that an early exit fee would be charged if customers wanted to exit the plan. If customers are proven to have signed the 24 or 36-month contract with their mobile device, there will be an Early Exit Fee (EEF). The fees to be settled will be calculated based on the 50% of your minimum monthly spend x months left on your contract.

In addition, if consumers will purchase and sign a 24-month Bring Your Own Device Plan from 20 September 2021, an Early Exit Fee voucher will be given for the remaining months on the contract.

Unfortunately, the curated plan from the partnership of Apple and Vodafone will not honor additional discounts, save offers, bundles, or bonus data. To put things into perspective, the iPhone 13 (128GB) costs $1349 when purchased initially from Vodafone. You'll spend a total of $2309 throughout 24 months if you pay $40 every month.

The iPhone 13 (128GB) would cost $699 on the Apple $59 plan, with a total cost of $2115 spread out over two years. You'd spend $349 for the iPhone 13 (128GB) on the Apple $69 plan, and you'd pay a total of $2005 over 24 months if you bought it on the Apple $69 plan.

Therefore, by purchasing straight from Apple, you will be able to save between $200 and $300 over the length of your contract.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Trade In Deals: Complete List of iPhone Trade In Prices at Apple