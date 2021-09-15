iPhone 13 Trade In Deals: Complete List of iPhone Trade In Prices at Apple

Want the latest iPhone 13? Apple trade in gives users up to $790 discount on their next purchase. Credits could also be converted to Apple Gift Cards. However, iPhone 13 trade in deals is available for limited Apple devices.
Many Apple fans are excited for iPhone 13. On top of being Apple's flagship device, the smartphone received great upgrades on its camera system. The best iPhone 13 features are highlighted in Marques Brownlee's tweet.
A15 Bionic
New colors
800 nits XDR display
20% smaller notch
New camera array
Cinematic video mode
Slightly bumped battery life
13 Mini: $699
13: $799 pic.twitter.com/S5osto40UK
How to Buy iPhone 13: Pre-Order and Release Dates
Apple officially announced iPhone 13 on its California Streaming event last Tuesday. Now, pre-orders are already open in Apple stores and products should be manufactured and shipped out by September 24.
The new phone offers four different models. iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 have five color variants (pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red) while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have four color variants (blue, silver, gold and graphite).
Smartphone prices vary depending on storage options. At the time of writing, all color variants and storage options are still open for pre-orders
- iPhone 13 Mini - $699 up to $999
- iPhone 13 - $799 up to $1099
- iPhone 13 Pro - $999 up to $1499
- iPhone 13 Pro Max - $1099 up to $1599
Full details on how to pre-order your own iPhone 13 are available in this article.
iPhone 13 Trade In Deals: Apple Pays You Back for Old Devices
Trade in is an ongoing payment option in Apple stores. Trade in means surrendering an eligible device for purchase credits. Newer models would receive higher trade in values. Older or broken Apple devices that are not eligible for credit will still be accepted for free.
The trade in system happens in two steps. First, the device must be submitted to Apple so analysts could properly appraise on its value. Second, the payment credit will be provided by fund transfer.
Apple trade in applies to many different devices. According to their official webpage, Apple would take in iPhones, iPads, iMacs, Apple Watch, and even Android smartphones. Here are some of the best deals available for trade in. Note that values could change depending on its actual appraisal.
iPhone
- iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $790
- iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $640
- iPhone 12: Up to $530
- iPhone 12 mini: Up to $400
- iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $170
- iPhone 11: Up to $340
- iPhone XS: Up to $240
- iPhone XR: Up to $230
- iPhone 8: Up to $110
- iPhone 7: Up to $50
- iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $60
iPad
- iPad Pro: Up to $580
- iPad: Up to $240
- iPad Air: Up to $360
- iPad mini: Up to $225
Mac
- MacBook Pro: Up to $1630
- MacBook Air: Up to $550
- MacBook: Up to $340
- iMac Up to $1470
Apple Watch
- Apple Watch SE: Up to $155
- Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $145
- Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $100
- Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $70
Android
- Samsung Galaxy S20+: Up to $325
- Samsung Galaxy S20: Up to $245
- Samsung Galaxy S10+: Up to $185
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Up to $400
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Up to $235
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Up to $130
- Google Pixel 5: Up to $315
- Google Pixel 4: Up to $150
- Google Pixel 3: Up to $55
- LG V60 ThinQ 5G: Up to $180
- LG V40 ThinQ: Up to $50
