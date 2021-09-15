iPhone 13 Trade In Deals: Complete List of iPhone Trade In Prices at Apple

Want the latest iPhone 13? Apple trade in gives users up to $790 discount on their next purchase. Credits could also be converted to Apple Gift Cards. However, iPhone 13 trade in deals is available for limited Apple devices.

Many Apple fans are excited for iPhone 13. On top of being Apple's flagship device, the smartphone received great upgrades on its camera system. The best iPhone 13 features are highlighted in Marques Brownlee's tweet.

iPhone 13’s biggest features:

A15 Bionic

New colors

800 nits XDR display

20% smaller notch

New camera array

Cinematic video mode

Slightly bumped battery life



13 Mini: $699

13: $799 pic.twitter.com/S5osto40UK — Marques Brownlee (@MKBHD) September 14, 2021

How to Buy iPhone 13: Pre-Order and Release Dates

Apple officially announced iPhone 13 on its California Streaming event last Tuesday. Now, pre-orders are already open in Apple stores and products should be manufactured and shipped out by September 24.

The new phone offers four different models. iPhone 13 Mini and iPhone 13 have five color variants (pink, blue, midnight, starlight and red) while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have four color variants (blue, silver, gold and graphite).

Smartphone prices vary depending on storage options. At the time of writing, all color variants and storage options are still open for pre-orders

iPhone 13 Mini - $699 up to $999

iPhone 13 - $799 up to $1099

iPhone 13 Pro - $999 up to $1499

iPhone 13 Pro Max - $1099 up to $1599

Full details on how to pre-order your own iPhone 13 are available in this article.

Read Also: iPhone 13 Specs, Major Upgrades: Fans Troll Apple With Memes After Big Reveal

iPhone 13 Trade In Deals: Apple Pays You Back for Old Devices

Trade in is an ongoing payment option in Apple stores. Trade in means surrendering an eligible device for purchase credits. Newer models would receive higher trade in values. Older or broken Apple devices that are not eligible for credit will still be accepted for free.

The trade in system happens in two steps. First, the device must be submitted to Apple so analysts could properly appraise on its value. Second, the payment credit will be provided by fund transfer.

Apple trade in applies to many different devices. According to their official webpage, Apple would take in iPhones, iPads, iMacs, Apple Watch, and even Android smartphones. Here are some of the best deals available for trade in. Note that values could change depending on its actual appraisal.

iPhone

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Up to $790

iPhone 12 Pro: Up to $640

iPhone 12: Up to $530

iPhone 12 mini: Up to $400

iPhone SE (2nd generation): Up to $170

iPhone 11: Up to $340

iPhone XS: Up to $240

iPhone XR: Up to $230

iPhone 8: Up to $110

iPhone 7: Up to $50

iPhone 6s Plus: Up to $60

iPad

iPad Pro: Up to $580

iPad: Up to $240

iPad Air: Up to $360

iPad mini: Up to $225

Mac

MacBook Pro: Up to $1630

MacBook Air: Up to $550

MacBook: Up to $340

iMac Up to $1470

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE: Up to $155

Apple Watch Series 5: Up to $145

Apple Watch Series 4: Up to $100

Apple Watch Series 3: Up to $70

Android

Samsung Galaxy S20+: Up to $325

Samsung Galaxy S20: Up to $245

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Up to $185

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Up to $400

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Up to $235

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Up to $130

Google Pixel 5: Up to $315

Google Pixel 4: Up to $150

Google Pixel 3: Up to $55

LG V60 ThinQ 5G: Up to $180

LG V40 ThinQ: Up to $50



Related Article: Apple iOS 15 Release Date, Features: 4 Special Upgrades You Should Watch Out For