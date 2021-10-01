'Squid Game' Roblox Is the New Crazy Trend! Watch Gamers Play Red Light Green Light and More!

A new trend has taken over Roblox servers. Developers took inspiration from the Netflix hit show "Squid Game" and recreated their own exciting world of puzzles and murder. Unfortunately, kids are also playing this game!

For reference, "Squid Game" is a Korean drama series about a group of civilians risking their lives in a mysterious survival game. Winners get 45 billion won (approximately $40 million), while losers get brutally murdered.

"Squid Game" is a newly released Netflix series that has gained massive popularity in less than a month. According to TechRadar, it is currently recognized as the most-watched Netflix show in the U.S. and is on track to be the most popular show in Netflix history.

'Squid Game' Roblox Version: Red Light Green Light Game

Due to its open-world nature, Roblox gamers take inspiration from other sources to create their worlds. Some Roblox players recently took an interest in "Squid Game" and developed content like prison break challenges and puzzles. Roblox games vary from full-on adaptations to somewhat similar content.

Up to date, the "Squid Game" (Roblox version) has attracted 8.3 million views.

Even more iconic is the Red Light Green Light Roblox game. Developed by Slugfo, Red Light Green Light asks players to cross an arena during green light and stop any movement during red light. Players who fail the challenge would be shot by guards.

To be fair, "Squid Game" Roblox is incredibly fun. Twitter user @loonaoty enjoyed the hype so much during her game.

OMFG. yeah i could not survive squid game cause i was shaking playing it on roblox OMDGEOWVEOEJEK pic.twitter.com/yMPcboVAYb — ale 🪁 (@loonaoty) September 26, 2021

Another gamer said they were glad to play Red Light Green Light on Roblox

nice. squid game but make it roblox. pic.twitter.com/Di3Lny0Qkc — drwn (@unreactive_rn) September 23, 2021

Twitter user @lauwurenn also spotted "Squid Game" inspired bunk beds on Roblox.

they got squid games on roblox already LMFAOO pic.twitter.com/Ua8C6a1tmk — lauwren ʕ •ᴥ•ʔゝ☆ (@lauwurenn) September 23, 2021

Fans and gamers might see more "Squid Game"-inspired content in the future, especially since show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk would definitely be courted by Netflix for future releases. Also note that these are only some of the most iconic "Squid Game" Roblox games, and that many others also exist.

'Squid Game' Roblox Crazy Trend: Not Safe for Young Gamers?

It is worth noting that Roblox is advertised for people 13 years old and above.

In an earlier report, Roblox said it would add many new age-appropriate features to its system. To ensure that gamers could "express themselves in a safe and respectful way," an age restriction feature was also added. The feature is currently an opt-in system, so players can choose not to admit their age.

Roblox is an incredibly popular game for children, even for ages eight and above. Parents should be warned that the new "Squid Game" version and Red Light Green Light game require proper filtering. Unlike Roblox's Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESEB) rating, "Squid Game" is rated for ages 17 and above.



