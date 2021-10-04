'Squid Game' Theory: Viral TikTok Video Reveals Possible Way Workers, Players Were Selected

Hit Netflix show "Squid Game" continues to generate tons of interest, with fans on social media even coming up with various theories about the show. One of the theories suggests that there's a hint on how workers and players were selected in the series.

'Squid Game' Plot

For those not familiar with the Netflix survival thriller series, "Squid Game" started by introducing the protagonist Seong Gi-Hun. Due to his gambling addiction, Gi-Hun accumulated a huge debt. As part of his payment, he was forced to sign a document waiving his physical rights. Along with this, his financial problem was also the reason he doesn't have custody of his daughter.

While on his way home at one point, Gi-Hun bumped into a salesman asking to play Ddakji with him. Dazzled by the prize money offered by the salesman, Gi-Hun accepted the offer. Before the match, Gi-Hun chose the blue tile when asked to choose between red or blue. After winning the game, the salesman reminded him of his debt as well as his signed waiver.

'Squid Game' Players and Workers Theory

In relation to the said plot, TikTok user @lucy.what1 theorized that Gi-Hun choosing the blue tile was the reason he woke up as a player along with the other participants who chose the same tile color. In her now viral video, she added that had Gi-Hun chose the red tile, he could have been be one of the workers. The said video has more than 46 million views as of writing.

In addition, the theory suggested that workers were selected the same as the players. The only difference is that workers chose the red tile.

For a much detailed background, workers are those in red jumpsuits wearing a mask with shapes. Per The Tab, they have divided into three categories: circle masks are the common workers, triangle masks are the soldiers, and the square masks are the managers who oversees circle and triangle workers.

Pop Buzz also noted their observation that workers are even more controlled than the players. Both workers have 24-hour surveillance. As per the series, one of the workers disclosed that no one cares if a soldier went missing.

Other 'Squid Game' Theories Online

Aside from the colored tile theory, there are also other "Squid Game" theories that are circulating online, per Radio Times.

Here are some theories that people came up with about the hit Netflix show:

1. Player 001 named Oh Il-Nam is Gi-Hun's father

"Squid Game" fans believe that Gi-Hun's chocolate milk story is the same as Il-Nam's son. Another sign is the marble scene where they both agreed that the set design looks like their neighborhood.

2. The workers in the red suits are previous winners

Detective Jun-Ho found out that the Front Man was his missing brother, who previously joined the game. In line with this, a theory suggests that the winners have spent their prize money recklessly and decided to join the game again.

3. Players who did not return to the game are now workers

Another theory claims that those 14 workers who chose not to return had a chance to pay their debts as red workers.

Per Pop Buzz, these theories are not yet confirmed by creator Hwang Dong Hyuk. Nonetheless, viewers are convinced that these speculations could be explained in "Squid Game" 2.

