iPhone 13 Reviews: New Tests Reveal Boot Speed, Durability of New Apple Device

Apple's latest flagship line-up, the iPhone 13, has been tested out after its release in September. Several test videos are circulating online, some of which assessed the series' boot speeds, durability and strength.

Surprisingly, iPhone 13 have passed all those tests.

For those not in the know, there are a number of models in the iPhone 13 series. The iPhone 13 Pro contains a 6.1-inch all-screen OLED display, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen. On the other hand, Apple claims that its resistance is rated IP68 with a maximum depth of 6 meters up to 30mins. This means that iPhone 13 lineups could last 30 minutes submerged in 6 meters deep water. In addition, the device also has a sapphire crystal lens cover.

iPhone 13 Boot Speed Test

iClarified tested out Apple's iPhone 11, 12 and 13 boot speeds. These iPhones were restored to iOS 15.0.1 and contains the exact same configurations.

In the video, the three iPhones started at the same time. However, iPhone 13 showed its lock screen display after 11 seconds. This preceded the iPhone 12 and iPhone 11, which opened their lock screen after 12 seconds and 15 seconds, respectively,..

This only means that iPhone 13 opens faster than the other iPhone line-ups.

iPhone 13 Surpassed Durability Test

In JerryRigEverything's YouTube video, he tested the iPhone 13 durability. After making a few scratches using a stainless-steel razor blade, the iPhone 13's ceramic shield front glass is still intact.

The YouTuber furthered discovered that the metal grills on the earpiece are strong, and it does not fall out after few scratches. The iPhone 13's side is made up of stainless steel--which is a harder material than aluminum.

As mentioned, Apple claims that the iPhone 13 camera has a sapphire crystal lens cover. However, the video clarified that this claim is barely true since it did not surpass a level 8 scratch, as compared to Kyocera Duraforce Ultra which surpassed the said level.

The iPhone 13's 6.7-inch 120-hertz ceramic shield display passed the heat test using a lighter.

For the bend test, iPhone 13 remained intact, although few subtle crack sounds were heard.

iPhone 13 Drop Test

Everything Apple Pro, meanwhile, conducted several drop tests for both iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Both iPhones passed a waist height drop test. Moreover, a part of a concrete floor was cut off where the iPhone 13 Pro Max was dropped from a head height.

Unfortunately, iPhone 13 Pro had a broken screen display and did not surpass the head-height drop test. On the other hand, iPhone 13 Pro Max survived the first 10 feet drop test. Some deformity was observed, but it is not that visible as compared to iPhone 13 Pro's shattered screens. However, after the second 10 feet drop test for iPhone 13 Pro Max, the test cracked its screen.

On a positive note, the drop test conducted by Everything Apple Pro did not affect the performance of both the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as well as their biometrics, Face ID, and fingerprint scanner.

