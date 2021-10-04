'Tales of Arise' Sword Art Online DLC: Outfits, Kirito Weapons, More Features and Release Date

Bandai Namco recently announced a surprising DLC for "Tales of Arise." Developers will release their Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack on October 7, featuring Kirito and Asuna as enemy bosses. New outfits are also revealed for Alphen, Shionne and Law.

"Tales of Arise" is a popular action role-playing game developed and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment. The game is playable for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC.

The game follow the story of two people born from different worlds but traveled together to change their fate. Its diverse nature opens up the potential for otherworldly collaboration, including some notable anime.

'Tales of Arise' Sword Art Online DLC Release Date and Details

"Tales of Arise" made the official announcement on its Twitter page, together with a one minute gameplay trailer. It said that the Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack will include:

Fighting Kirito and Asuna

Getting new outfits for Alphen, Shionne, and Law

Obtaining Kirito's weapons

Unlocking an exclusive Mystic Arte

As seen on the video, Sword Art Online is not the typical downloadable content (DLC). Rather than unlocking Kirito and Asuna as playable characters or outfits, they would be used for incoming boss fights. Moreover, players could unlock outfits, weapons and an exclusive Mystic Arte.

It is worth noting that Kirito and Asuna took their "Project Alicization" form. Kirito would use the Night Sky Sword and Blue Rose Sword. Kirito retains his unique skill "dual wield," which might get passed down to Alphen in "Tales of Arise."

Asuna also utilizes her Stacia form, known from SAO as the Goddess of Creation. She retains her skill over land manipulation, summoning some shards in the video trailer.

These two would undoubtedly be difficult bosses due to their small body size and high maneuverability.

'Tales of Arise' DLC: How Much Is Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack?

While its release date was revealed, "Tales of Arise" does not elaborate on the price of the Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack. However, Comicbook confirmed it would be a paid DLC content.

The pack might also include other goodies. Aside from the mentioned content, players are curious about Kirito and Asuna's involvement in the storyline, like their lore, dialogue, and interaction with other pre-existing players. More details should be made available the closer it gets to the release date.

It is worth noting that "Sword Art Online" possibly collaborated with "Tales of Arise" because they share the same video game publisher, Bandai Namco Entertainment. This should mean seamless gameplay integration on the "Tales of Arise" system.

The Sword Art Online Collaboration Pack is definitely a refreshing change of pace right after weeks of endless owl hunting. Players could look forward to an exciting month of October.



