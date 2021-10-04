'Genshin Impact' 2.2 Free Primogem Codes: 3 New Codes to Claim, How to Get Them

"Genshin Impact" has revealed the official details for its upcoming patch 2.2. Tsurumi Island, the last major island in Inazuma, will finally be added. Game developer miHoYo also announced three new events, two new characters, and three "Genshin Impact" free Primogem codes.

Typical of a "Genshin Impact" reveal, the developers hosted a live stream on Sunday. Hosts talked about the major updates that players could look forward to. The Primogem code freebies were also teased in the middle of the stream.



'Genshin Impact' New Map: Tsurumi Island

Tsurumi Island, the sixth major island of Inazuma, will be added on 2.2. Genshin Impact News tweeted the foreboding image of the island, which features a gloomy and dark atmosphere.

Tsurumi Island, the sixth island in Inazuma will be added in 2.2 pic.twitter.com/2W3jAsmpjr — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) October 3, 2021

Unfortunately, looks are not deceiving. Players who explore this map would "encounter unprecedented challenges while exploring this area," per the stream reveal. Hosts said players would see Rifthounds and Rifthound Whelps beasts in the fog, which would attack with "corrosion" effects. Party members affected will continually lose HP, regardless of shields.

'Genshin Impact' 3 Incoming Events

New exciting events will also be added on Patch 2.2. These are the "Shadow of the Ancients," "Labyrinth Warriors," and "Tuned to the World's Sounds." Each event should produce valuable rewards in the event shop.

3. Shadow of the Ancients

The Shadow of the Ancients event will feature investigation commissions across Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma. The final challenge is to defeat an "Anomalous Model Ruin Grader," teased as a monster with an ability to regenerate itself. No guides have been made for defeating it yet.

2. Labyrinth Warriors

"Genshin Impact" also teased details for the Labyrinth Warriors event in their official YouTube channel. This is a mystic combat domain in Inazuma, where players will need to team up with Childe and Xinyan. Players will also be accompanied by "a strange paper figure named 'Shiki Taishou'" who gives out buffs during the fight.

Labyrinth Warriors New Dungeon Event



Reward: a free Xinyan#原神 #GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/DAs9zVd4bi — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) October 3, 2021

1. Tuned to the World's Sounds

"Genshin Impact" will also add its new seasonal event called "Tuned to the World's Sounds." Players will play another rhythm game with different styles of music depending on their partner. Players could play with Kamisato Ayaka, Sangonomiya Kokomi, Raiden Shogun, Ningguang, Zhongli, Kequing and Xiao.

New Rhythm Game Event.



Travellers will be given a instrument by Kazuha which you will be able to perform multiple in-game characters. pic.twitter.com/TXc9dxhMA6 — Genshin Impact News (@GenshinImpactUp) October 3, 2021

New 4-Star Character Thoma and 5-Star Character Aloy

The much-anticipated Inazuma "fixer" Thoma is finally coming to the game! The four-star character is a Pyro Vision and polearm user. "Genshin Impact" teased he will be a reliable teammate with strong defense and party buffs.

The previously teased five-star Cryo Aloy is also getting released in "Genshin Impact" 2.2. Full details on how to get her and her 4-Star Predator Bow are available in this article.

'Genshin Impact' Free Primogem Codes: 300 Primogems

Per tradition, "Genshin Impact" also gave out free Primogem codes during the announcement. Note that these codes will expire soon, so redeem them as soon as possible. The codes are:

LBNDKG8XDTND: 100 Primogems + 10 Mystic enhancement ores

NB6VKHQWVANZ: 100 Primogems + 5 Hero's wits

BSNUJGQFUTPM: 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

To redeem, simply head to this website and provide your server, character nickname, and code. The rewards would be mailed to your account.

