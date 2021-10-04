Xbox Series X Leak Reveals Upcoming Seagate 512 GB Extension Card: When Will It Be Released?

The release date for the new Xbox Series X leaks. For numerous gaming enthusiasts, the impending release of Xbox Series X and S has been highly anticipated.

Referring to the new leak regarding the device, the second form of Seagate's development card planned explicitly to work with the Xbox Series X and S is by all accounts going to retail facades sooner than anticipated. Furthermore, the best part is that this new model will be less expensive than the presently available one.

According to Windows Central, the leaked feature uncovered that a 512 GB storage form of Microsoft Seagate's Xbox Series X and S stockpiling card is coming very soon to retailers.

How this data spilled early is accounted to the series of subtle advertisements that started showing up in stores, advising clients that the new SSD model would show up very soon. Albeit no particular delivery date or value, the point goes with these limited-time materials. The way they're beginning to show up in stores, in general means that the release is not too far off.

With the new Xbox Series X storage and Xbox Series S storage, the most controversial console complication has always been their storage capacity, as reported by Comic Book. The loading speed of the new NVME SSDs gave us the fastest Xbox console loading in history.

Within just a few seconds, games like GTAV will already finish loading. Unfortunately, similar consoles still have limited storage capacity with 1TB on the Xbox Series X and 512 GB on the Xbox Series S. While both 1TB and 512 GB are good amounts of storage, both will not suffice because numerous games such as Call of Duty and Halo Infinite are surpassing the download sizes of the 100GB mark or more.

However, there is an alternative resolution for Xbox. The expansion card available in the current market is the Seagate official 1TB, which is the best Xbox Series X and S SSD available right now.

Sadly, being CFExpress, it's very costly, hitting $220, all things considered. However, there might be less expensive alternatives coming along the way. Not long ago, retail postings showed up in France teasing an Xbox Seagate storage expansion card with 512 GB intended for the new generation consoles.

It would, without a doubt, be far less expensive than the 1TB choice that is dominating market availability. It may even be half as costly in general, considering that it has half of the capacity.

Xbox Series X Release Date

On account of a mysterious clue we received, there is a huge possibility that the storage solutions might be coming along in time for the holidays.

U.S. retailers have begun preparing their promotional and advertisement materials, which could inherently signal that Seagate will begin to release their new Xbox Series X 512 GB storage expansion card at the beginning of next week.

With the Xbox Series X 512 GB expansion card, which basically supports your internal storage, Seagate is gearing up to bridge the gap and offer a USB-based SSD deep storage solution that will permit you to store games independently from the inward stockpiling pool.

While you will not have the option to run new-gen games from this USB-based extension, moving them from the USB SSD to your inward SSD will be quicker than downloading them once more.

