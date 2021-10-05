2023 Honda Civic Type R Release Date, Features: New Teaser Reveals Cool New Design, Specs!

Honda, the ultimate Japanese car brand, seems to be extremely keen to preview their new 2023 Honda Civic Type R. Honda is giving utmost focus on the range-topping car model. The 2023 Honda Civic Type R release date has not been officially announced but is undeniably not far from the horizon. Some say that it will be released this 2022.

The newly hatched member of the Honda family is about to get off the ground and head to Nurburgring for its testing phase. Before that, Honda decided to reveal and tease car enthusiasts with official photographs of the newly designed 2023 Honda Civic Type R camouflaged prototype. Both the Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires and Brembo red brake calipers are easily noticed at first glance.

2023 Honda Civic Type R Specs and Features

As reported by Autoevolution, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R features slightly larger upper and lower grilles, two air intakes covered by vinyl stickers in the bumper, muscular side skirts, and a redesigned back end. The massive wing and the three exhaust pipes built into the four-fin diffuser remain part of the design. It features Brembo brakes with red calipers and rides on black Y-spoke wheels with Michelin rubber.

The huge plastic pieces at the back of the new Type R are gone, indicating fewer faux air vents than its predecessor. The center-mounted triple exhaust is still present, but the central point has grown in size and is now larger than the outside one. The center exhaust tip on the old model is smaller and acts as a resonator. The rear wing's position has also changed, as it now rests somewhat higher on the tailgate and has a flatter profile.

Generally, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R specs design is more subdued than its predecessor, but the Fast and Furious aesthetic is still present. Also, one thing is for certain: it will not be mistaken for anything else. On a similar note, Honda has already announced that the new-generation Civic Type R will keep the front-wheel-drive configuration, six-speed manual transmission, and turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine.

According to Motor1, similar to how the conventional 2022 Civic has a much cleaner design than its forerunner, the Type R does away with the old one's cluttered appearance. The front end appears more menacing with a wider lower air inlet flanked by what we hope are real vents hidden beneath the red and black camouflage. Compared to the conventional Civic Hatchback, the upper grille appears to be chunkier and has a subtly different honeycomb pattern.

For the time being, Honda is keeping the technical details under wraps, but we do know that the Si and the 2023 Honda Civic Type R will only be available with a manual transmission, based on earlier claims. The hot hatch had been rumored to have a 400-hp hybrid powertrain and even AWD, but the latest information suggests it will be an advancement of today's 2.0-liter FWD recipe, with perhaps a bit of power.

