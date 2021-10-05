Android 12 Beta: 5 New Features You Should Watch Out For in OxygenOS 12

Android 12 Beta will be released by OnePlus. OnePlus' Android 12 update is coming very soon after Pixel phones, although it is still in beta. The phone will be offered as an optional upgrade to anyone who wants to try out the software before it is officially released.

Now that OnePlus is a sub-brand of Oppo, the two firms have consolidated their R&D divisions and are combining code for their two Android-based operating systems in early 2021. Although OxygenOS 12 will be available on all OnePlus devices, ColorOS 12 will only be available on Oppo and OnePlus devices in China.

OnePlus is launching the first open Android 12 Beta of OxygenOS 12 to the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, alongside the release of Android 12 to AOSP, while earlier models would have to wait for a later upgrade. Once this version is deemed reliable, a full version will most likely be released within a month.

THE VERGE reported that the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta is currently only accessible on the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. It will, however, be available in the future for the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 8 series, OnePlus 7 series, OnePlus Nord, OnePlus Nord 2, and OnePlus Nord CE. OnePlus haven't given an official release date for the update in other users' devices. If all goes well, the upgrade should arrive before the end of the year, possibly as early as November.

5 New Features of OxygenOS 12

Home Screen

First, OnePlus claims to have drawn influence from James Turrell's "Light and Space" artwork on the visual front. The Zen Mode and Private Safe apps are the most noticeable examples of these improvements.

In OxygenOS 12, OnePlus also adds "Neumorphism" home screen icons to its default apps, expanding the "Shelf" functionality on the left-most homepage, according to 9to5 Google. The revised "Shelf" adds support for showing stats from the OnePlus Watch, as well as additional user personalization and wallpaper imagery. Following its launch in India, the OnePlus "Scout" is now available globally on the Shelf.

Dark Mode

Aside from those changes, the second upgraded feature of OxygenOS 12 provides an expansion for its dark mode, having three options of dark mode to choose from. These three options include an enhanced dark mode, medium dark mode, and gentle dark mode. Although it is unclear if the series of options will be available in all systems, the three options are OxygenOS 12 features that are provided to suit the needs of every user.

Work Mode and Life Mode

Third, another interesting feature provided by OxygenOS 12 is the Work-Life Balance 2.0 upgrade. It is an option designed to aid the work-life balance and offers switching options to "Work Mode" and "Life Mode" depending on the time of day, location, and internet connectivity, disabling or placing a few applications on mute depending on the chosen mode.

Notes App

Fourth, the OxygenOS 12 feature that would be giving users comfort and ease is the new "Note" application capable of taking notes using a text keyboard from the phone's screen but will also be capable of note-taking, drawing, and handwriting.

Games Toolbox

Lastly, OxygenOS 12 will also include a new version of OnePlus' Games Toolbox. The 2.0 upgrade will introduce certain features from the OnePlus Nord 2 to all previous OnePlus devices, including the floating FPS window, game filters, frame rate controls, and other changes. A new Voice Modulator has been included, which works in games like Fortnite and PUBG.

Additionally, the OnePlus Canvas AOD feature will be improved to offer image resizing, the option to delete erroneous lines, and more enhancements to the final image.

