Fourth Stimulus Check Tracker: New States With Up to $1000 Payments and More Updates

To support American families with their growing expenses, federal stimulus checks have been distributed across various states. These monetary benefits offer financial boost and immediate relief for low-income and medium-earner families. Depending on the state you live in, a fourth stimulus check could be heading your way.

After so much research, government officials and lawmakers acknowledged the efficiency of stimulus check payments. However, three stimulus check waves might not be enough. In fact, 21 senators wrote a letter to the president saying, "six in ten people say the $1,400 payments set to be included in the rescue package will last them less than three months."

Wanting to resolve these issues, state governments created their own stimulus program for residents. Note, however, that each state would have its own set of qualifications for the stimulus check.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New States With $1000 Payments and More

The stimulus checks programs below vary in quantity and eligibility. Each local state would also be responsible for its own distribution date schedule. Marca listed a few notable states and their financial aid programs.

Alaska Stimulus Checks

Alaska residents may qualify for financial aid through their Federal State Extended Benefits program. The program could bring 13 to 20 weeks of monetary checks. Also, it is important to note that no updates were made regarding residents' annual oil wealth checks.

Arizona Stimulus Checks

Governor Dough Ducey encouraged residents to find employment in this time of pandemic. The state's Back to Work program would release one-time $1,000 payments to unemployed workers who accept part-time work and $2,000 for full-timers.

Connecticut Stimulus Checks

Connecticut's financial aid program takes a similar approach to Arizona. "Back to Work" plan would provide $1,000 to applicants who get back into the workforce after eight weeks off of unemployment, according to Governor Ned Lamont.

Delaware Stimulus Checks

Residents who do not typically file federal income tax returns are encouraged to watch out for their mailbox. State Treasurer Colleen Davis said, "though the federal government has already sent payments to almost 500,000 people in Delaware, I want to make sure everyone gets a payment who is entitled to."

Hawaii Stimulus Checks

Hawaii lawmakers initially offered $2,200 to teachers, but the program got vetoed by Governor David Ige. No update was mentioned for other financial aid programs.

Idaho Stimulus Checks

According to Boise State Public Radio, some residents may receive a one-time tax rebate in the coming months. The program is exclusive to full-time residents who submitted their 2019 and 2020 tax returns.

Indiana Stimulus Checks

Arguing against Governor Eric Holcomb's decision to end unemployment benefits early, residents won rights to receive federal unemployment benefits to those eligible.

Kentucky Stimulus Checks

Various internet sources and rumors claim a new stimulus check payment being distributed in Kentucky. Unfortunately, nothing concrete was announced by the local government.

Minnesota Stimulus Checks

Some Minnesota residents registered to the $300 million grant should receive up to $1,200 on an incoming stimulus check payment.

Missouri Stimulus Checks

Families in the low-income category and are unemployed are entitled to temporary Child Care Subsidy benefit for up to 60 days.

New Hampshire Stimulus Checks

Local government provides a $1,089 grant for American families of three who have no income.

Oklahoma Stimulus Checks

The local government and Oklahoma State Department of Education allocated $13 million for student teachers as COVID-19 relief money. They hoped the benefit would boost frontliner and worker morale.

South Dakota Stimulus Checks

Notably, the state of South Dakota chose not to receive the federally funded $300 weekly unemployment benefit. Instead, South Dakota cities and towns would split a $65.2 million pot of federal stimulus money, according to Twitter user @argusleader

Vermont Stimulus Checks

Local government officials tried to incentivize people with $7,500 reimbursement for people relocation on their jobs in selected industries. By February 2022, this program should also apply to remote workers.

Other States with Stimulus Check Programs Happening Now

These are only some of the most active stimulus check programs available in the United States. Residents are encouraged to visit their local government agencies and inquire directly to selected personnel for more information. This should give you an idea for all financial aid programs you could apply for.

