PS5 Restock Tracker: UK Restock Release Date, Deposit Requirements and MORE

According to a report, Smyths Toys stores would open pre-orders for PS5 Digital Edition and PS5 Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive Edition on Tuesday 9 AM. Customers need to pay at least £20 deposit to secure their order. Gaming consoles would be delivered some time between October 16 and 20.

Twitter tracker PS5 Stock UK, a reliable source of information for console restocks especially during this pandemic season, posted the PS5 restock alert. The tracker said, "Smyths Toys will be selling PlayStation 5 Disc & Digital Editions tomorrow morning (05/10). This will be an in-store pre-order only, with a £20 deposit fee. These pre-orders are expected to be fulfilled around 16th-20th October."

How to Pre-Order PS5 Restock on Smyths Toys Stores

To clarify, PS5 pre-orders are only available in-store. No updates were mentioned for an online store sale. The retailer possibly adopted this strategy to appease high-market demand and avoid online scalpers. Customers have to visit the nearest Smyths Toys store available in their location.

According to Smyths Toys stores' website, they have over 100 stores throughout the U.K. and Ireland. Interested buyers could use this online tool to find the nearest shop in their area. To search for the right shop, users could either enter their location via GPS tracker or open the drop boxes. Each store selected will include its present address.

The drop should start at 9 AM local time. However, due to market competition, interested buyers are recommended to come earlier.

Keep in mind that these are PS5 pre-orders, so buyers can't bring back their gaming console on the same date. However, the one week wait is comparatively shorter than the 18 months of PS5 resstock shortage issues with other retailers. This might be customers' best chance of buying the gaming console.

According to PlayStaion Blog, the retail price is £499.99 for PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and £359.99 for PS5 Digital Edition.

PlayStation Plus October 2021 Free Games

If you get lucky enough to buy the next-generation gaming console PS5, then consider subscribing to PlayStation Plus. Sony teased amazing freebie games for October 2021. According to earlier reports, some of these games include:

World War II

Hell Let Loose

PGA Tour 2K21

Mortal Kombat X

For reference, September freebie games featured "Predator Hunting Grounds," "Hitman 2," and "Overcooked: All You Can Eat." Other games PS5 players could look forward to are the October releases. According to PlayStationGranade, these are:

Alan Wake Remastered: October 5

FarCry 6: October 7

Back4Blood: October 12

Guardians of the Galaxy: October 26

Riders Republic: October 28

Deltarune (Chapter 1 & 2): Now Available

Super Animal Royale: Now Available

Blood Hunt: No Date



Also note, PS Plus services might soon include TV shows and movies because Sony developers briefly mentioned about broadening their multimedia content. More exciting updates might be revealed later this year.

