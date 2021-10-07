Rage Quit Video: Popular Twitch Streamer Destroys Controller After Botched Goal in 'FIFA 22'

The sought-after Twitch streamer Edwin "Castro_1021" lost all of his calm following a miss in the closing moments of a FIFA 22 game that led to his Xbox losing one controller because of rage quit.

Castro_1021 has always been a huge FIFA fan, and this year's game, FIFA 22, is no exception. However, Castro has a habit of becoming overly enthusiastic about the game, as evidenced by a recent stream.

Although EA Sports published a new version of their iconic football simulator, FIFA 22 maintains the same amount of intensity and adrenaline, which resulted in certain spectacular rage-inducing situations from players.

Twitch Rage

Enthusiasts of the long-running FIFA Ultimate Team streamer know that if there's a FIFA game to be played, he'll be there opening packs, formulating lineups, and climbing online ladders.

Twitch streamer Castro_1021 was returned inside the pits of the gaming experience, this time in a tense back-and-forth with a single opponent. FIFA can get intense at times, but that's because bizarre things happen like rage quitting.

As reported by Dexerto, previously on Castro_1021's Twitch broadcast on October 5, he performed admirably in a sluggish game while also coming close to a clutch finish, but then was barely rejected.

Castro headed into the second half tied at 1-1 after responding to an early goal. Given his latency issues, getting anything started in his attacking third was a welcome relief.

The Twitch streamer was then knocked out at 1-2. This is where the FIFA player instinctively stops himself from launching towards the nearest object into the air. Most of the time, these objects are frequently what they already have in their hands.

Furthermore, the game got down to the last minute, and Castro_1021 had the momentum to tie in the game, but his FUT strikers were unavailable that day.

The final chance was saved by a flying goalie, and that was the end of it. Castro savagely attacked his controller, slamming it down heavily on the ground that it rebounded up to his height. Castro admitted that he had experienced a gamer-rage. He briefly mentioned that it was his dearly adored Xbox controller.

Read Also: 6 Most Entertaining Twitch Streamers To Watch Now

The Controller

According to Comicbook, for certain players, broken controllers are a common occurrence. Since the beginning of the video gaming industry, gamers have been breaking controllers in irritation, but the invention of the wireless controller roughly 20 years ago made it substantially easier to do some serious damage.

It's easier to generate momentum with a corded controller, but as Castro demonstrated during the stream, it's easy to bash a wireless controller against the floor in despair.

However, the Twitch streamer Castro_1021 isn't the best example to emulate because of the undeniably high cost of the controllers. The controller seen is from a Pulse Red Xbox Series X purchased from the Microsoft Store priced at $59.99, which isn't exactly the cheapest.

With the $59.99 price point, players can purchase a brand-new game or four months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for that price. We're humans, and we all get frustrated at times, but it's important to keep a level head and consider alternatives before smashing a controller against the ground. After a grueling match, find a relaxing game to play or a leisure activity to provide calmness.

Related Article: Twitch Hacked, Payout List Leaked: How To Change Password, Protect Your Account After Massive Data Breach