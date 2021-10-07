iOS 15 Free Storage: Steps To Borrow iCloud Storage Without Paying a Single Dollar

Apple recently launched the iPhone 13, 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max, and iPhone 13 mini-series. Following that, the iOS 15 update was made available to customers. Apple modified the methods for transferring data from one iPhone to another with iOS 15. That's great news because the new iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max all offer improved cameras, faster performance, and longer battery life. However, you'll still need to transfer all of your old iPhone's messages, photographs, videos, and music, and you'll be needing help on how you can get an iOS 15 free storage.

Ways To Transfer Your Storage

First, if your Mac is running macOS Catalina or a newer version of MAC, you can use Finder to connect your MAC to your iPhone using a simple charging cord. This is the fastest way to transfer; however, the downside is that you will need a MAC device with adequate storage space to save the backup file.

Second, Apple's direct data migration tool can also be used, which transfers your info from your old phone to your new one without needing a computer or iCloud. The disadvantage of this method is that you won't be able to use either phone until the transfer is finished, which is time-consuming and takes more than an hour.

The third method of transferring is through the use of iCloud. The benefit of this method is that you won't be tethered to a computer and will still be able to use your old phone while the new one downloads your backup file. The drawback is that you'll need adequate iOS 15 iCloud storage to fit the backup file.

However, with all that being said, you could still go to the conventional route and choose to purchase in Apple more storage availability monthly. Although some people would rather not and just use methods to access iOS 15 Free Storage.

Here's How To Use iOS 15 Free Storage

Here is a comprehensive way on how to use the iOS 15 iCloud storage for free, according to Cnet. The first step to all of these is to download the newest iOS 15 on your iPhone. The installment duration will depend largely on the connectivity of your Wi-Fi.

After installing iOS 15 on your device, head to Settings, General, and click on the new option, which says Transfer or Reset iPhone. Below the Prepare for New iPhone section, click on Get Started. A new pop-up screen will display that reads Extra iCloud to Move Apps, and Data will appear. After you read through all of it, when you are ready, click the button that says Continue. If you could see that an iCloud Backup is Turned Off message, click it to Turn On Backup to Transfer. After that, a new screen will appear, which reads as Move Data for All Your Apps. It is an important step to read through all of it. There will be a list of applications that are not syncing their data with iCloud. With that, press the Move All App Data with iCloud button, and you can press the blue button saying Done. iCloud will begin backing up your old iPhone. You'll see a new section called iCloud Backup in Progress on the main page of Settings. Ready for your new iPhone will appear in the new section of Settings once the whole backup procedure is complete.

According to BollyInside, iPhone users can use iOS 15 to borrow more iCloud storage for free and have up to 21 days to begin this process prior to actually buying a brand new iPhone.

However, keep in mind that new texts, iMessages, photographs, or videos won't be included in the backup. If your new iPhone doesn't arrive within 21 days, visit Settings and hit Keep my backup longer to obtain an extra 21 days to restore your temporary backup before it's deleted.

