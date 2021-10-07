'Far Cry 6' Crashing on PC: 9 Steps to Fix Crash and Lag Problems

The hype for "Far Cry 6" died immediately when its dynamic 4K resolution and 60 FPS performance caused lagging issues on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Fortunately, gamers could fix their "Far Cry 6" lagging, stuttering and crashing problems by optimizing the system. Different system recommendations apply for the different gaming platforms. However, for this guide, the focus is on fixing the crash and lags caused by the game on PC.

Why Is 'Far Cry 6' Lagging so Much?

According to YouTuber ReviewTechUSA, "Far Cry 6" becoming a hot technical mess is not a big surprise. Game developer Ubisoft has a long history of releasing unoptimized games during its official launch, like "Assassins Creed Valhalla," "Watchdogs: Legion," and "Far Cry 4."

This year's "Far Cry 6" is no exception.



The YouTuber explained the problem with "Far Cry 6" is its system process of maximizing only one CPU core, completely ignoring the rest. Since developers failed to address this issue, players are recommended to optimize their gaming platform to medium settings.

'Far Cry 6' Crashing on PC: How to Fix Crash, Lag and Stutter Problems on PC

GameRevolution shared the recommended game settings and strategies that should stop "Far Cry 6" from lagging or stuttering on your PC.

'Far Cry 6' Lag and Stutter Problems

Lower in-game graphic settings. This should immediately improve the frame rate.

Install latest GPU drivers. Players could do this by visiting Nvidia and AMD websites.

Close unnecessary background applications. If possible, leave only the system and "Far Cry 6" programs running.

Install any new game updates. Developers might release patches or system fixes that could improve "Far Cry 6."

Check internet connection and speed. Weak internet cause delayed responses and rubberbanding.

'Far Cry 6' Crash Problems

Install latest GPU drivers. Updated Nvidia and AMD drivers would also increase game stability and system performance.

Close unnecessary background applications. Game crash sometimes happen because of program conflicts. The less applications you run, the less chance your "Far Cry 6" would crash.

Install any new game updates. Depending on PC specs, some units might encounter system crashes. Developers would release "Far Cry 6" patches to fix this type of problem.

Check PC temperature and make sure the hardware is not overheating. This could cause the PC to kill intensive tasks like "Far Cry 6" or shut down completely.

According to GameRevolution, "Far Cry 6" problems were also spotted on consoles like PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. The system fix for these game platforms might vary from the PC suggestions.

Ultimately, the best solution for "Far Cry 6" problems would be a game patch that fixes its processing issue. Gamers have to wait for Ubisoft and developers to acknowledge the issue.

"Far Cry 6" is the latest installment for the popular first-person shooter game franchise "Far Cry." Many gamers had high hopes for the title since it's the sixth main installment in the series.

To be fair, "Far Cry 6" has a lot to offer. It improved its graphics, introduced new mechanics and added an awesome storyline. However, all of these upgrades are completely overshadowed by the fact that players can't properly play the game. Hopefully, developers should release the game fix sometime this month.

