'Squid Game' Cast IG Accounts: Here's Where to Follow Gi-Hun, Player 067, Ali and More!

The massive success of Korean show "Squid Game" not only boosted their ratings as one of the most-watched series in Netflix, but it also brought international fame to its actors.

For example, "Squid Game" cast member and model-turned-actress Jung Ho-Yeon has been getting approximately 1 million followers per day, making her the most-followed South Korean actress on Instagram.

The Squid Game cast is playing games with my heart pic.twitter.com/Kh12Pnho7Z — Netflix (@netflix) September 29, 2021

"Squid Game" is arguably one of the best Korean TV series in recent memory. Its story is about an ongoing battle royale revolving around children's playground games, like Red Light, Green Light or tug of war. However, it comes with a bloody twist. Losers get brutally murdered, and the winner gets 45.6 billion won (approximately $38.6 million).

Sure enough, the series ended up as a massive hit.

Squid Game



- Currently the number one show on Netflix

- First South Korean TV show to hit the top spot

- Bucket Studio, an agency representing the show’s lead actor, is up 70%+ in the past three trading sessions



Korean culture becoming more and more influential in the West. 👀 pic.twitter.com/sQ4uAMGmFP — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) September 28, 2021

'Squid Game' Cast Gets Millions of Followers on Instagram

According to The Strait Times, the "Squid Game" hype extended to its cast members. Its actors and actresses received huge boosts on their follower counts.

The two male leads, Lee Jung-jae and Park Hae-soo, just created their Instagram last weekend. Lee Jung-jae posted his first selfie and has since amassed over 2.4 million followers. Park Hae-soo has also seen his following grown to over 1.4 million in just a week.

Jung Ho-Yeon, who made an awesome performance as Sae-byeok or Player 067, has already gained 16.7 million followers at the time of writing.

Even actors who played smaller but memorable roles gained massive followers thanks to "Squid Game."

The Indian actor Anupam Tripathi, who played the Pakistani worker Ali, posted a photo of himself in a recognizable green tracksuit with the caption "2 million thank you," implying his follower count.

The remorseless gangster Deok-su, played by actor Heo Sung-tae, posted "Thank you for making me a millionaire" when he reached his 1 million follower count.

The actress Kim Joo-ryoung, who played Mi-neyeo, has been sharing behind-the-scenes photos and memes of "Squid Game," which has brought her 1.4 million followers.

Actor Wi Ha-joon, the iconic police officer who infiltrated the game, has already gained over 300,000 followers.

Where to Follow 'Squid Game' Cast IG Accounts

Below are the active Instagram account of some of the previously mentioned actors. The list contains the actor or actress' name, "Squid Game" role, Instagram account link, and number of followers at the time of writing.

Ho-Yeon Jung (Kang Sae-byeok): @hoooooyeony with 16.7 million followers

Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-Hun): @from_jjlee with 2.4 million followers

Park Hae-Soo (Cho Sang-Woo): @haesoopark_official with 1.4 million followers

Anupam Tripathi (Ali): @sangipaiya with 2.8 million followers

Lee Yoo-mi (Ji-yeong): @leeyoum262 with 5.4 million followers

Wi Ha-jun (Hwang Jun-ho): @wi__wi__wi with 6.8 million followers

Heo Sung-tae (Jang Deok-su): @heosungtae with 1.5 million followers

Kim Joo-ryoung (Han Mi-nyeo): @kimjooryoung with 1.6 million followers

Lee Byung-hun (In-ho): @byunghun0712 with 328 thousand followers

Several fans are anticipating a "Squid Game" sequel. Unfortunately, it has yet to be confirmed by Netflix and the production team. For now, fans have to settle with following their favorite actors and learning more about the "Squid Game" behind-the-scenes.

