Giga Texas Is Truly Massive! Viral Video Shows Size of Tesla's New Headquarters

Tesla's Giga Texas headquarters is extremely massive and is nearing completion.

As these drive-by videos posted on Twitter show, it takes almost one minute to drive from one end of the factory to the other at highway speeds, making the sheer scale of the facility even more evident.

It is just mind-blowing, even if you're already familiar with the plant's size.

In Phase 1, Giga Texas is supposed to be 0.757 miles (1.22 kilometers) long, but it's projected to grow even further to 0.852 miles (1.37 kilometers) in Phase 2.

Elon Musk said in July that Tesla's Giga Texas will be "almost a mile long" when finished, and that it would be seven floors tall, with each story being twice in size. As a result, the Austin plant should be one of the world's largest automotive plants in terms of floor space.

The Giga Texas has been under development since July 2020, and it is expected to begin low-volume Model Y manufacturing by the end of the year, with full-scale production beginning in 2022. It will be the primary production facility for the Tesla Cybertruck, and maybe the Tesla Semi, though the latter has yet to be verified.

As per the most recent information, Cybertruck manufacturing will begin in late 2022.

Tesla's Giga Texas Branch

Tesla's automotive manufacturing company in the south of Austin is nearing completion.

A popular remark about Texas is that they say everything is bigger in Texas, and the Giga Tesla Texas Plant is no exception to that.And according to InsideEVs, the name Giga truly implies how massive the manufacturing plant is as seen in aerial footage taken by drone operators.

Elon Musk's Texas Living From California

According to Elon Musk via CNBC, it requires Tesla a shorter time to build a facility than it does to attain high-volume production.

By way of example, Tesla's Shanghai facility was completed in 11 months but required a year to reach high-volume production. Tesla's new plant near Austin, he predicts, would replicate Shanghai's lead.

For some time now, Elon Musk has indeed been very expressive about his displeasure with California. In an expletive-laced outburst during a Tesla earnings call in April 2020, Elon Musk slammed California government officials, calling their interim Covid-related health orders "fascist."

Furthermore, Elon Musk lived in Los Angeles California for two decades before relocating to Austin, Texas.

California's wealthiest citizens have one of the highest personal income taxes in the nation, whereas Texas has no such tax. As a result, Elon Musk, who is also the CEO of SpaceX, was able to lower his personal tax burden and move closer to a SpaceX launch site in Boca Chica, Texas.

Companies Moving To Texas

Tesla isn't the first corporation to relocate its headquarters to Texas from California. Last year, for example, Oracle and Hewlett Packard were among the tech behemoths that made the transition.

Through the initiatives of the Texas Economic Development Act, Texas has been actively recruiting businesses that provide tax incentives for businesses that locate new operations inside the state.

Austin has the leading university in technology, and cultural events, such as South by Southwest, Austin is a magnet for tech companies.

