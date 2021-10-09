'GTA 6' Leak Hints Reveal Date of New 'Grand Theft Auto,' Teases Massive Map Size

New "Grand Theft Auto 6" leaks send fans into a frenzy! A leaker teased the highly anticipated "GTA 6" release date in 2023, with the reveal date possibly happening some time in November and December.

"GTA 6" might also feature a map three times bigger than "GTA 5."

Fans know that "GTA 6" is one of the most guarded secrets in the gaming industry. Rockstar Games has never mentioned details about the game in its official announcements, leaving fans desperate for updates.

Data miners and social media outlets sourced out all the "GTA 6" leaks they could find. Many ended up as fan theories and fake news, but not all of it was disproven. Fans are certain the game is in development, and they're just waiting out on the reveal date.

A new leak has recently posted that could answer the fans' curiosity.

'Grand Theft Auto 6' Reveal and Release Date

Instagram user @ThatsSoBold posted a "GTA 6" image announcement. The leaker captioned it, "GTA 6 will be Announced Nov-Dec & Will Take Place in Miami Featuring Hurricanes, Gators and MORE!"

The sub description said, "News Sources are confirming that GTA 6 will be Announced and Teased with an Trailer starting November through December, will be 3 Times bigger than GTA 5 Map. Map will change overtime with updates from Rockstar similar to Epic Games (Fortnite) Map."

This made fans crazy excited. According to Comicbook, many of the details leaked by ThatsSoBold match up to previous "GTA 6" rumors. Also, keep in mind that Rockstar Games reveal their game with a two-year interval to the release date. If the game is revealed this upcoming November or December, it might officially release some time in 2023.

However, take this leak with a grain of salt and some level of suspicion. The data miner ThatsSoBold had no previous track record for "Grand Theft Auto" leaks. This info could be "fan-made" by accumulating information from past "GTA 6" rumors.

Rockstar Games has given no comments regarding this leak and maintained its usual silence about "GTA 6" updates.

How to Get 'Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition'

Fans might not see "GTA 6" soon, but the hype doesn't end there. Rockstar Games officially announced a remaster of its earlier series "Grand Theft Auto," "Grand Theft Auto 2," and "Grand Theft Auto III." All three would sell in one new bundle called "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition."

Rockstar Games tweeted a teaser video for the announcement. They said, "this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III."

Later this month marks a very special anniversary for Rockstar Games: 20 years since the original release of Grand Theft Auto III. — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2021

According to GSMarena, the games would be available for PC through Rockstar Launcher. "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" will also be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch some time this year.



