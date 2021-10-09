Google Pixel 6 Specs, Parts Leaked in Epic Video: Watch Full Assembly Process of Upcoming Pixel Phone!

Google Pixel 6 release date will be on October 19, and it will finally come to stores worldwide.

We can either wait patiently to learn more about its official specifications and design or check out any of the numerous Pixel 6 leaks that continue to surface around the internet.

Although these are merely speculations and should be taken with a grain of salt, they do provide some interesting information that hype up Google Pixel fans and gives them something to look forward to.

The latest Google Pixel 6 specs leak takes form in a video that demonstrated how the Pixel 6 is constructed.It was initially discovered by 9to5Google.

The video, which was presumably shot by a manufacturing worker who took a Pixel 6 Pro and his assembly tools at home, reveals a step-by-step process for putting a Pixel together using the correct tools.

The Leaked Video

According to Michael Hicks of AndroidCentral, the leaked video provides us a glimpse at the Pixel 6 Pro's components, including the SIM tray, UWB connector, speaker, back camera module, battery, 5G modem, and so on, with an on-screen instructions showing potential risks to avoid.

However, we didn't detect any actual computing components in the leak, such as Google Tensor.

Nevertheless, it's a very confusing video clip, demonstrating the sheer amount of components that must be bolted or bonded into place - and that, if not done correctly, may all fall apart. Considering how difficult it might be to obtain a particular damaged component, it demonstrates why third-party repair can be so tough.

While this new video demonstrates how to assemble the Pixel 6 Pro, another leaked video from the channel reveals how to securely disassemble it.

Read Also: Google Pixel 6 vs Pixel 5: What Are the Changes? Design, Specs, and More- An Advanced Review

Google Pixel 6 Specs

This kind of excitement for a new Google phone hasn't been witnessed since the original Pixel unveiling.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will be a significant upgrade from the mid-range Pixel 5, and will include true flagship specifications.

The 2021 Pixels are likely to make a major statement because of their attractive two-toned appearance, Google-made Tensor processor, exclusive Android 12 features, including Dynamic colors for the new Material You UI, and better camera sensors.

After months of rumors, Google gave us our first official look at the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro on August 2, which is our first decent glimpse at the phone outside of leaks.

In late September, we received our first Pixel 6 pricing leak. If it proves to be genuine, the Pixel 6 will be shockingly reasonable, given its increased specs.

According to The Verge, Google hardware executive Rick Osterloh said in August that while the company's previous phones were not considered "flagship tier," the new Pixel "would be different" as a "premium-priced product."

As a result, we expected the Pixel 6 to be significantly more expensive than the Pixel 5 ($699 / €629 at launch) and the Pixel 4 ($799 / €749).

Instead, the new Pixels are priced in the same upper-mid-tier bracket as their predecessors.

The Pixel 6 will be available in pale orange, sage green, and black, according to Google's official renders. The Pixel 6 Pro will be available in three colors: silver, gold, and black. Above the black camera module on the top-back of the phone, each has a different accent color.

In a little over a week, we'll get our hands on the official Pixel 6 Pro, which is set to compete with the greatest Android phones.

Related Article: Google Pixel 6 Wallpapers Leaked: How to Download 12 Cool New Wallpapers