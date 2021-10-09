Want to Use Macro Mode in Your Old iPhone? 1 App Lets You Experience iPhone 13 Pro-Like Camera!

The iPhone 13 Pro camera is one of the best upgrades on the Apple flagship phone. However, the device is a bit pricey for some. Luckily, there's an app that old iPhone owners can use to experience the iPhone 13 Macro Mode.

The said app is called Halide.

Halide 2.5 Gives Your Old iPhone an iPhone 13-Like Camera!

For background information of iPhone 13 Pro's three rear cameras, all are equipped with 12MP OIS same with its front-facing camera. As per The Guardian, iPhone 13 Pro's macro camera also uses an ultrawide camera in order to produce detailed and sharp photos of its subjects.

Since not all people can afford to upgrade to iPhone 13 Pro, Halide updated its app for old iPhone users to experience iPhone 13 Pro's Macro Mode.

In case you did not know, Halide is one of the best photography apps for Apple users.

Halide's Macro Mode works in two ways, per The Verge. First, Halide determines which camera lens focuses the closest, then the app initiates to use the sub-millimeter focus control to have the perfect shot. Lastly, after the image was taken, Halide uses the "Neural Macro" AI-based enhancement feature for detailed and sharp-looking photos even when cropped.

Aside from the iPhone 13 Pro Macro Mode extension to old iPhone users, The Verge shared a much detailed explanation on Halide's update. The said updates are the following:

It is available from iPhone 8 users and up.

There is no fee upgrades for Halide subscribers.

Neural Network upscales the image upto 4k resolution JPEG files

How to Use Halide 2.5 for iPhone

Since Halide provides the notable Macro Mode lke the iPhone 13 Pro, old iPhone users are given a chance to experience it. To set it up and get a chance to understand iPhone 13 Macro Mode feature, follow these steps.

First, keep in mind that Halide should be updated to Halide 2.5 from the App Store.

Second, tap "AF" button to switch off the autofocus mode. By doing this, Manual mode will be used for capturing photos.

Third, click the flower icon to enable the Macro Mode.

Regarding Halide's subscription fee, its costs $9.99 per month, but if users wish to buy Halide's feature without a monthly subscription, a one-time purchase costs $49.99. To download the said app, head to App store then search "Halide" or you can visit this page.

In relation to iPhone 13 Pro's camera, the tech giant Apple has released iOS 15.1 Beta 3 that enables most iPhone users to experience a better camera, as well as to fix the bugs for iOS 15. The said updates are Auto-Macro toggle and ProRes Video, as reported earlier.

Auto-Macro toggle is an added feature that addresses the concern of iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max users. Previously, the devices automatically switch to macro mode when it gets closer to the subject, which is annoying for some. Luckily, Apple listened to this concern and fixed it on the said update.

