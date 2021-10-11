'Metroid Dread' Bosses Guide: Corpius Walkthrough, Phases, Attack Pattern and How to Beat It

Having problems with the "Metroid Dread" boss, Corpius? A good number of players are getting stuck with the long-tailed scorpion-like boss in Artaria. Fortunately, countering him is easy when you know his fight sequence.

Corpius is the first boss you will encounter in "Metroid Dread." He is functionally a tutorial boss, but his move set and attack pattern are a lot more difficult to handle for most. Players using Samus should be fully aware on some gameplay mechanics to survive this boss fight.

Attack of the Fanboy posted a complete game guide on how to defeat Corpius in "Metroid Dread."

'Metroid Dread' Bosses Guide: Corpius Attack Pattern

First, keep in mind that the optimal attack position will be just inside Corpius' tail range. Moving outside this range will prompt Corpius to follow you and eventually corner you in the wall. On the other hand, moving any closer to Corpius will cut your dodge time for projectile attacks.

While staying in this range, you have to practice dodging the tail strike. The key is to jump whenever Corpius' body begins to shiver.

First Phase: Corpius Face Weakpoint

In the first phase, Corpius will use tail strikes and a few poison projectiles. As previously mentioned, you have to jump to avoid all tail strike attacks.

You should also shoot the poison projectiles. Shooting them grants health and ammo rewards. Missing them will create a poisonous cloud that damages your life per second.

In this phase, Corpius' only weak point is his face. Do not waste ammo by hitting any other part of his body, which will take zero damage. Whenever Corpius shield itself with the tail, you should charge your attack and release it after the tail lifts.

Second Phase: Corpius Glowing Core Weakpoint

After the first phase, Corpius will become invisible. You should keep their eye on the glowing core for the gameplay indicators.

Corpius often uses tail strikes in this phase. Again, keep an eye on the glowing core so you can see when the tail is getting ready to attack.

It is recommended to use the basic arm cannon on the glowing core. Prioritize quick hits and dodges on the core throughout this phase. Keep in mind that the stinger (or tip of the tail) will sometimes protect the glowing core. In this sequence, save ammo and wait for the stinger to lift before resuming the attack.

Third Phase: Corpius Slide and Counter Attack

After the invisibility, Corpius will be revealed facing away from you. You should quickly slide underneath Corpius to avoid the attack. Be careful though, as soon as you reach Corpius' face, a melee attack will appear.

Counter the attack successfully and you will be rewarded a combat takedown animation of free fire. Spam your attacks during this animation.

Last Phase: Corpius Poison Breath

Lastly, Corpius' throat will slowly fill with bile. This is an indicator for poisonous gas that will cover the entire floor. Stay safe by jumping to the blue, magnetic surfaces on the wall.

If you failed to kill Corpius in the fourth phase, Corpius' attack pattern will cycle back to the first phase. Use this to your advantage and patiently plan out your attacks.



