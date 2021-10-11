'Overwatch' Halloween 2021 Skins: Draugr Reinhardt, Vampire Bat Echo Look Amazing!

The "Overwatch" Halloween Terror 2021 is finally here! The event features the returning game mode Junkenstein's Revenge, new spooky themed items and even legendary skins. The event will run from October 12 to November 2.

"Overwatch" community celebrates its Halloween season with some much-anticipated spooky themed skins. Admittedly, the skins Draugr Reinhardt, Vampire Bat Echo, Vampire Hunter Brigette and "IT" Roadhog look awesome this season.

'Overwatch' Halloween 2021 Skins: 4 New Skins Revealed

If "Overwatch" Halloween Terror 2021 follows the same pattern as its previous events, there should be eight skins available in-game. For now, "Overwatch" teased four of them on its social media page. The other four might be rewards in the weekly challenges.

Draugr Reinhardt

"Overwatch" developers gave Reinhardt a Nordic touch with his latest skin. A special detail found on his skin is the ghostly blue glow around his entire body. This is seen as highlights on his weapons, armor and eyes. The Nordic theme gives Reinhardt fur-padded armor, a hammer-turned axe, and a gorgeously tied-up beard under the skeleton smile.

Vampire Bat Echo (Legendary)

Echo also got a brand-new look this season. In complete contrast to her usual white and blue template, Vampire Bat Echo is heavily themed black and red. Aside from the spikey edges and blood wires around her body, Vampire Echo wears a fanged mask helmet, vampire bat ears and red bat wings connected to a bloody red orb on her back.

Vampire Hunter Bridgette

Another character skin that shocked many fans is Bridgette. "Overwatch" did not reveal her official skin name, but fans agreed she looked like a deadly vampire hunter. Aside from the unique white hairstyle and pale-colored skin, Bridgette uses skull-themed design on her clothes. Her flail looks like a cursed lamp, while her shield looks like a skull-decorated coffin. The tweet is linked up to Vampire Bat Echo, hinting a vampire and vampire hunter relationship.

Scary Clown Roadhog

Similar to Bridgette, "Overwatch" teased Roadhog's Halloween skin but did not reveal its name. Roadhog's skin reveal happened last Sunday as an official event teaser for "Overwatch" Halloween Terror 2021.

Although the teaser is only 10 seconds long, it's pretty obvious that Roadhog's design is heavily inspired by the terrifying clown and movie "IT." Roadhog fans would definitely enjoy his new mask with its mouthful of sharp teeth.

'Overwatch' Halloween Terror 2021 Event Details

According to Dotesports, the "Overwatch" event will feature the returning game mode Junkenstein's Revenge, where four-teamed players will battle against zombie hordes. The game mode's objective is to protect the castle doors and stop the zomnics (zombie omnics) from entering the castle.



During the event, players will also get weekly challenges. These challenges will span three weeks and might reward with three new Halloween skins. Other rewards like new emotes, voice lines, and sprays would also be included. More details for the event should be revealed later this month.

