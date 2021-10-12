'GTA Trilogy Remastered' Price Leaked: Here's How Much Do You Have to Pay For New 'Grand Theft Auto'

Rockstar Games has officially announced that they will release the "Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition" remastered collection. The said collection includes "GTA 3," "GTA San Andreas" and "GTA Vice City."

Unfortunately, the latest "GTA Trilogy Remastered" leaks revealed that it could be more expensive than the expected price.

In addition to the announcement of the "GTA" Trilogy Remastered collection, Rockstar Games also shared that they will be delisting the classic "Grand Theft Auto" in digital storefronts including those on Steam. The said delisting angered several GTA fans.

'GTA Trilogy Remastered' Leaked Price

Rockstar Games has declared the "GTA Trilogy Remastered" collection as part of their upcoming 20th anniversary.

In honor of the upcoming anniversary, today we are excited to announce that all three games will be coming to current generation platforms later this year in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition: https://t.co/cMNwlfj3R5 pic.twitter.com/RrbCl1EWLx — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) October 8, 2021

According to Comic Book, the retailer Base.com went live to sell the "GTA Trilogy Remastered." On its pre-order page before it was taken down, the game was sold for a price point of $69.99. The stated price is common for PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox Series X games.

The price seems unreasonable though since the "GTA Trilogy Remastered" collection is just a remastered bundle of the older versions of "Grand Theft Auto." However, Comic Book furthered that the $70 price for this "GTA" version has a reason since it will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Meanwhile, a leak said that "GTA Trilogy Remastered" will be released in November 2021, per Screen Rant. This corroborates the statement from renowned gaming insider Tom Henderson. According to Henderson, the said collection will be released on November 11, 2021. Keep in mind that this rumor is not yet confirmed by Rockstar Games.

Moreover, the "GTA Trilogy Remastered" collection will be available for PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, as well as on the Rockstar Games Launcher on PC. In addition to this, the game developers also announced that it will be available on iOS and Android in the first half of 2022.

Rockstar Games said that they will also make gameplay and graphical movements to fit in modern professional standards. The game developer assured people that the said upgrade will be close to the original ones.

Classic 'GTA' Versions Will Be Delisted on Steam, Digital Storefronts

Since Rockstar announced that "GTA Trilogy Remastered" will be available on Rockstar Games Launcher on PC, Screen Rant furthered that several GTA fans are not in favor of delisting the classic titles on the digital storefronts specifically on Steam.

The said classic GTA title includes "Grand Theft Auto 3," Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas," as well as the "Grand Theft Auto: Vice City."

They're removing all the classic versions from Steam and keeping the trilogy remaster exclusive to the Rockstar Launcher. For fucks sake https://t.co/PUbC84IsFw pic.twitter.com/WYaOsO1CbW — 💀𝐋𝐨𝐰 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧💀 (@PolyDepression) October 8, 2021

It remains to be seen how the gaming community will further react with the delisting, but based on early returns, Rockstar could be in for more backlash. Hopefully, the remastered version of the trilogy will live up to gamers' expectations when it's officially released.

