Saints Row Reboot First Look: Volition Shares How the Upcoming Game Will Look Like, Plus What To Know

New gameplay footage from the upcoming Saints Row reboot, depicting the new locale of Santo Ileso, has now been published.

In the gaming world, the following games in the Saints Row franchise have unfortunately been renowned as instances of a succession of terrible sequels. This is why the decision by developer Volition to revive the franchise is intriguing for both old and new fans.

However, players now have a better idea of what to anticipate from the next game, thanks to a Saints Row reboot first look that was shown at Gamescom, and a Q&A with the developers.

There's a lot to be thrilled about in the upcoming Saints Row release, from the identity of the new Boss to facts about the warring factions.

The New Look of Saints Row

In addition, there was also a new look of Saints Row that was shown in a video that was obtained exclusively by Game Informer's exclusive coverage in the United States.

Although it lacks the Saints Row series' trademark of explosive gunplay, fans already get a quick tour of some of the new map's locations. The game's action is now set in the Southwest United States, and it radiates a lot of New Orleans vibes.

The streets are lined with neon-lit bars, and there are some wonderful desert views to be had.

Besides the video game, the Game Informer crew had the opportunity to play an early build of the game.

As stated in Video Gamer, the game will include a new driving model that allows you to jolt your automobile left or right. You'll be able to effortlessly pull off cool drifts around curves, making you feel like a badass driver from famed movie franchises like Fast and Furious.

When you're on foot as the Boss, you'll have access to a wingsuit, allowing you to soar high above the city. To use it, you'll need to get up in the air, which is why there are now locations all over the map that will launch you into the sky.

The wingsuit is compared to Batman's gliding ability in Batman: Arkham City in the trailer, which is high praise indeed.

What To Expect with the New Concept

Saints Row was undoubtedly one of the most eagerly awaited games announced at Gamescom, and the designers did not disappoint with the Saints Row reboot first look. They teased fans with a spectacular trailer that disclosed various new elements about the upcoming game, including key plot points and gameplay mechanics.

It appears to be a major departure from the contentious older games in the franchise with the following twists:

A new set of Characters The beginning of a new criminal empire The Three Factions: Marshalls, Idols, and Los Panteros The City of Santo Ileso

The Release Date

According to Dom Peppiatt of VG247, the Saints Row reboot will be released on February 25, 2022, so fans will have to wait a little longer.

The game will be available in both old and new consoles like PC, PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, PS4 and Xbox One. Standard, Criminal, Notorious, Gold, and Platinum editions are available to players.

The Platinum edition comes with all of the benefits of the previous editions as well as a copy of Saints Row The Third Remastered.

