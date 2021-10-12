Where to Watch Apple Unleashed 2021: Product Launch Date, Time, What to Expect

After the previous launch of iPhone 13 and other new products last September, Apple will host another event this October with the tag line Unleashed.

Several sources said that the Unleashed event will present two MacBook Pros that have the new M1 chip. Fortunately, fans can watch it anywhere in the world since it will be streamed online.

Aside from the MacBook Pros, there are also other Apple products to be expected on the day of the product launch.

What Are the Apple Products to Expect on Apple 'Unleashed' 2021 Event?

As per Tom's Guide, Apple will introduce two MacBook Pros for the event. The said MacBook Pros are the MacBook Pro 16-inch 2021 and the 14-inch version of it. Aside from these, Apple AirPods 3 is also rumored to be unveiled for the upcoming event. Several reports have leaked the specs for both 2021 MacBook Pros and Apple AirPods 3.

In addition, Tom's Guide has shared much-detailed information on what are the things to expect for M1X-based MacBook Pros and Apple AirPods 3.

MacBook Pros 2021

As mentioned, both the MacBook Pro 14-inch and the 16-inch versions will have the upgraded M1X chip. This upgraded version is expected to have CPU and GPU cores as well as more Thunderbolt channels. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman added that the upcoming MacBook Pros is a big revamp after five years.

Aside from its upgraded chip, the latest MacBook Pros will also remove its Touch Bar. Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo added that the touchscreen band will be replaced by physical keys same as the previous 2016 MacBooks. The new Apple laptop could also offer more memory and storage, return the HDMI ports, and replace its current LCD Panel to mini-LED.

Apple AirPods 3

The said brand new AirPods is expected to have a simpler design. As compared to the AirPods Pro, Tom's Guide said that it is much affordable.

Read Also: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Z Flip 3 Durability: Can These High-End Phones Survive Accidents?

Apple 'Unleashed' Event Date and Time

According to Tech Spot, Unleashed will take place on October 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time and 1 p.m. Eastern Time. Same with the previous Apple product launch, it will be aired from Apple Park, but it can be streamed online. Invitations to the said event have been sent to several members of the press.

Aside from the members of the press, fans can also set a reminder to watch the Unleashed event through this YouTube link. Avid supporters can also visit the Apple website to learn more.

Moreover, the Hashflag Browser said that the #AppleEvent Hashflag is paid until December 2021. In addition to this, the timing of the Unleashed event is certainly interesting since Google will also release their new Pixel phones. For those who wants to watch Google's Pixel Fall Launch, go to this link.

Related Article: Apple Updates: iPhone Receives Map Fix With iOS 15.1 Beta 3, AirPods Get New 'Find My' Feature