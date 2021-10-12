'Genshin Impact' Version 2.2 Update: Release Date, Events and Major Rewards

The highly anticipated "Genshin Impact" Version 2.2 is finally here! The patch update brings a bunch of new characters, weapons, events, and exciting rewards.

This article will provide a quick summary of all the incoming changes.

Hello, Travelers~ Version 2.2 is just around the corner. Click the picture below for a quick overview~



View the full notice here >>>https://t.co/ngW2U4CpOw#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/kGO3SBaKnm — Genshin Impact (@GenshinImpact) October 11, 2021

Event Character Banner "Farewell of Snezhnaya"

Starting on the release of "Genshin Impact" Version 2.2 on Wednesday until November 2, four characters will get a huge drop-rate boost in the limited banner:

5 Star Childe Tartaglia (Hydro)

4 Star Ningguang (Geo)

4 Star Chongyun (Cryo)

4 Star Yanfei (Pyro)

Keep in mind "test run" trials will be available for all these characters. Players who test them out in-game will receive rewards in the process.

Event Weapon Banner "Epitome Invocation"

Same with the character banner, the weapon banner would be available starting "Genshin Impact" Version 2.2 until November 2. The banner will feature two event-exclusive weapons: 5 Star Polar Star (Bow) and 4 Star Akuoumaru (Claymore). However, the banner will also include five other weapons in the gatcha roll. Here is the full weapon list for the banner:

5 Star Polar Star (Bow)

5 Star Memory of Dust (Catalyst)

4 Star Akuoumaru (Claymore)

4 Star Favonius Sword (Sword)

4 Star Favonius Lance (Polearm)

4 Star Eye of Perception (Catalyst)

4 Star Rust (Bow)

In-Game Event "Tuned to the World's Sounds"

A second rhythm game after Windblume Festival is officially confirmed. Players could participate in Kazuha's special commission and play ensemble pieces with other characters. According to Game8, characters players could duet with are:

Kamisato Ayaka

Keqing

Sangonomiya Kokomi

Ningguang

Raiden Shogun

Xiao

Zhongli

After reaching a certain number of points, players could unlock Primogem rewards and the gadget Floral Zither.

In-Game Event 'Labyrinth Warriors'

Full details for the Labyrinth Warriors are not yet available at the time of writing. However, "Genshin Impact" revealed its eligibility requirements and rewards for Labyrinth Warriors.

Only players who reached Adventure Rank 30 (AR 30) or higher could join the event. Also, they must have completed their Archon Quest "Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals"

Players who join the event will earn an event-exclusive currency called Aged Tokens. These could be exchanged in the event shop for rewards like Primogems, Crown of Insight, Character Level-Up Materials, Talent Level-Up Materials, Hero's Wit, Mystic Enhancement Ore and Mora. Players might also earn "Blazing Riff" Xinyan (Pyro) during this event.

Character Hangouts Added: Series III

Two new character hangout events will also be added in Patch 2.2. These will be permanently available after reaching AR 30 and completing the Inazuma archon quest. The hangouts added are:

Thoma - Act I

Sayu - Act I

Players would need Story Keys to unlock these hangouts. Story Keys are automatically obtained by completing daily commissions. Specifically, one Story Key is awarded for every eight commissions completed.

'Genshin Impact' 2.2 Release Date

At the time of writing, "Genshin Impact" has already started its maintenance patch. If all goes well, the game should be fully available on Wednesday afternoon.

Keep in mind that the "Genshin Impact" 2.2 patch update might take between a few minutes or a few hours, depending on internet speed. For those who have bad internet connections, consider downloading the patch overnight.



