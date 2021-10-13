Ford Mustang GT Horsepower Is Decreasing: New Leak Unveils Shocking Change

Once you position a mighty, potent V8-powered speedster towards an electric, zero-emission path, you are bound to sacrifice something that is essential: losing a good amount of horsepower. With that said, a report on Ford Authority revealed that a bulletin distributed to Ford dealers outlined changes in the 2022 Mustang, specifying a power loss for its two V8 engines.

Both the Ford Mustang GT and Mach 1 models will each have a dip of 10 horsepower, the bulletin revealed. The GT falls from 460 to 450 hp, while the Mach 11 would have 470 hp from the previously flaunting 480 hp. Both models will also have a cut of 10 pound-feet of torque. Worse drops have been seen in Europe, where the GT is rated at 453 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque while the Mach 1 is now carrying 453 hp and 390 lb-ft of torque.

However, the GT500's 5.2 liter supercharged V8 remains at its enormous 760 hp with 625 pound-feet of torque.

Drop in 2022 Ford Mustang Horsepower Due to Emissions Regulations

What's the reason for the drop in horsepower? Firmer emissions policies, such as the Low Emission Vehicle (LEV III) regulatory emissions requirements, have led to the decline. First implemented in California in 2012, these policies have pushed more rigid emissions requirements through 2025. A spokesperson from the Ford Motor Company confirmed that those requirements have led to the small drop in power and torque on the 2022 Mustang, per Road & Track..

While these power specs would now put the Mustang on the same plain with the Dodge Challenger (which offers 485 hp for the Seat Pack) and the Chevrolet Camaro SS (which provides 455 hp), its 450 to 470 hp is nothing to scoff at.

These changes in power figures would not affect the base EcoBoost turbo 2.3-liter inline-four, which produces 310 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque in base form or 330 hp with the optional Performance Package, Car and Driver revealed.

No pricing information is available yet for the 2022 Mustang, but Car and Driver reported that it would add new appearance packages, including an Ice White Edition, a Stealth Edition, and an updated California Special that is currently available with the GT's Performance Package.

2022 Ford Mustang Orders to be Accepted Later This 2021

Orders for the 2022 Mustang will be accepted starting later this year, Ford said, with the actual cars ready to hit the road next year. As such this may be the swan song for the S550-generation model as the seventh generation of the iconic sports car would arrive by the 2023 model year.

Further into the future, Ford is also reported to have started plans to produce an all-electric Ford Mustang, ditching its combustion engines. According to a Motor 1 report, production for this new all-electric Mustang will be done at Ford's Flat Rock Assembly in Michigan.

It remains to be seen how fans will react to the huge change when the new Ford Mustang comes out.

