Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2: Stream Date and Where to Watch Online

The tech giant company Samsung released official news that Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 event is coming our way on October 20.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

The first Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was broadcasted live on Samsung's YouTube channel last August.

As expected of the event, Samsung launched new devices that will be added to its array of electronic gadgets.

Samsung Electronics introduced its exciting new line of the Galaxy family members, namely the Galaxy Z Fold3, Galaxy Z Flip3, Galaxy Watch4, Galaxy Watch4 Classic, and the Galaxy Buds2.

In addition, the South Korean tech giant also launched its own innovative project for the environment, which is known as The Galaxy for the Planet. It is Samsung's new mobile environmental sustainability goal, with an initial objective in 2025 that aims to create a more sustainable Galaxy ecosystem.

If you missed Samsung's first Unpacked event in August, the company's live events nowadays are usually archived on Samsung's official YouTube account. If you are unable to watch it at that time, you should be able to view the replay there.

Unpacked Part 2

After the company's first Samsung Unpacked event last August 11, in which they released their new technology, the company confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 is happening.

The Unpacked Part 2 is a virtual event that will be broadcasted live on the company's YouTube channel yet again. It follows close on the heels of the company's big product reveals in August.

According to the Samsung Newsroom, the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 encourages everyone to join to see how Samsung is opening up new experiences for self-expression through technology. There will be several new technologies that the company will most likely unveil, but it isn't yet guaranteed what they may be.

What's in store for Unpacked Part 2?

It is speculated that there is a possiblity that a more colorful Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Fan Edition may be released, or that the colors seen in the invite are a hint at the phone's customizable UI, just like the Android's Material You design.

According to the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 invitation, the company acknowledges that they have diverse Samsung users, and they live their lives in a variety of colorful, entertaining, and unique ways.

With that, the technology people utilize on a daily basis should represent their unique personalities, and that is the aim of the company in their next virtual event.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be starting at 10 a.m. ET. Again, it will be aired live on Samsung's YouTube channel.

Unfortunately, Samsung didn't announce more about what to expect at the presentation, but it appears that it will be colorful and may include applications.

After the unveiling of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which folds outward from a phone into a tablet, and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, a clamshell design, it's hard to believe Samsung has much more up its sleeve, especially as the company has also already revealed the new Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4, and Watch 4 Classic on display.

But, if you want to know what is more to come about the technology of foldable phones in the future, you will want to watch this event.

