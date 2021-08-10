Samsung Unpacked 2021: Where to Watch Online With Free Livestream

Samsung Unpacked 2021 is finally happening on August 11, 7 AM PT. Fortunately for fans, they can watch the event via livestream.

The third Samsung Unpacked event for 2021 is just around the corner. The virtual event traditionally includes official reveals for the company's latest and hottest smartphone designs.

Now, it is open to the general public through an online livestream. Interested viewers can watch the event on the tech giant's official YouTube channel, with the scheduled video linked directly below. Pre-registration for the event is also available on their official webpage.



To clarify, this video link would go live one hour before the official event. Playback should automatically be available after the event proper.

It is recommended that viewers visit this video link 30 minutes before the event start to avoid missing out important announcements made on the opening program.

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Event

To highlight, many big changes happened to Samsung and its consumers this year. After the pandemic spread globally, its smartphone events and reveals had to be launched virtually. Even worse, consumers' interests on new smartphones greatly waned, especially for the premium series. Instead, users saved money for their personal necessities during the crisis.

Therefore, the smartphones and gadgets revealed in the Samsung Unpacked are expected to be a lot more affordable to attract back their customers.

Samsung's biggest highlight for this event will be foldable technology. This features the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.

Read Also: Is Your iPhone Dying? 5 Warning Signs It's Time to Replace Your Apple Phone

What to Expect on Samsung Unpacked 2021 Livestream

Cnet listed out a bunch of exciting gadgets that might get mentioned during the event

Galaxy Z Fold is a smartphone designed to expand outward, extending the smartphone display to resemble a tablet-sized screen. Note, however, that its predecessor Z Fold 2, cost $2,000. Because of its expensive price, the smartphone was barely sold to mainstream consumers. The incoming Z Fold 3 is expected to cost $1,800, making it a cheaper alternative to the market.

Galaxy Z Flip, in comparison, features a clamshell design, marketed as one of the best small-smartphone choices for today's market. Folding the smartphone will automatically reduce it to half its size, similar to the old flip phone designs. The last Z flip was priced at $1,380, so this incoming Z Flip 3 is estimated at $1,200.

As previously mentioned, Samsung devices like Galaxy Watch 4 might be released in Unpacked 2021. Earlier reports for the device teased three colors: black, gray, and white. Exclusive stainless-steel models for Galaxy Watch 4 were also mentioned. Its price is predicted to be at $399.

Lastly, the Galaxy Buds 2 might also be revealed in the event. Exciting new features for these wireless earphones are active noise cancellation, improved command controls, and longer battery life. The Galaxy Buds 2 might come in five colors: black, grey/green, white, yellow, or purple. Price is rumored to be $179.

Related Article: Kindle Hack Can Delete All Your Books, Control Your Amazon Account: How to Download Update to Fix the Issue