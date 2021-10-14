Scared Your Xbox Series X Is Overheating? X Ways to Fix and Prevent the Issue

Gaming consoles generate a certain amount of heat, especially when it's being used for hours on end. While players can still usually put their hands on the console, multiple Xbox Series X users have recently expressed their concerns that their gaming consoles become too hot while playing.

If you are one of those who have recently purchased one and are experiencing Xbox Series X overheating, you should not be concerned because there are ways to stop the console from getting too hot and prevent damage.

How To Cool Down Xbox Series X

According to Microsoft, here are ways you can prevent Xbox Series X overheating:

First, assure that your Xbox Series X is maintained on a regular basis.

Place the next-gen console in a vertical position.

Assure that warm air is circulated outside.

Maintain a distance of at least 6 inches between your console and the wall.

3 Ways To Fix and Prevent The Issue

Here are more proven ways that could fix or prevent the overheating issue of your Xbox Series X, according to The CPU Guide.

First Resolution: Clean Your Xbox Series X

Dust is the most common cause of overheating. If dust particles are present in your Xbox Series X, the fan speed is reduced, and the fan blows out all of the hot air, keeping your Xbox cool. And if that fan isn't spinning at full speed, an overheating problem will arise.

To avoid that, use a feather duster to clean your console on a regular basis, and make sure that there is no dust left behind. Then, cover it with a cloth while it's not in use to prevent dust particles from getting inside.

Also, avoid cleaning it with alcohol-based solutions because they can harm your console.

Read Also: PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: Power and Hardware Differences, Specs and Which Console Should You Buy

Second Resolution: Place Xbox Series X is in a Well-Ventilated Place

There is no such thing as a bad way to store devices because they all produce heat at the same time. However, while in use, it could be possible that more than one regular air supply is required to keep them running normally.

In that given situation, you could easily position a fan to continue blowing air in the direction of your console anytime it is used, or it could be readily installed on high platforms far away from other devices that cause heat dissipation.

Alternatively, if you have an air conditioner in your room, you can switch it on when the temperature is too high, especially in the summer. This is one of the causes of Xbox Series X overheating. So, the air conditioner will assist to cool down your gaming console.

Third Resolution: Allow Your Console to Have a Break

It's all too easy to become engrossed in your game without taking a break. This is a relatively common occurrence among regular gamers.

However, this game pattern isn't great for your Xbox Series X's health.

Using the device for long periods of time without taking regular breaks to allow it to cool down equates to working overtime, and eventually overheating. It will also do significant damage to the interior components.

Normally, your console would get too hot when you're playing games with extremely high frame rates.

If you can't take a break from gaming, it is recommended to start using the Xbox Series X external cooling fan for additional air ventilation and cooling.

Meanwhile, here are Xbox Series X trackers you can use if you haven't bought the next-gen console yet.

Related Article: Xbox Elite Controller Hidden Feature: How to Activate RGB Lighting in Xbox Logo