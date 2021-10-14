New Acer Laptops, Devices with Germ Defense: What Is Antibacterial Tech and How Does It Work?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several companies have switched to work from home set-ups. With that said, people have been using their desktop computers and laptops to meet their work deadlines. As workers use the said devices, however, it is also important to must ensure that the computers and laptops used disinfected and free from viruses.

Aside from disinfecting the device, Acer has released a new series of laptops that features bacteria-resistant technology.

What Is Acer Antimicrobial Tech and How Does it Work?

According to Acer, the antimicrobial solution aims to lessen the rapid growth of microbes from every gadget surfaces and clean the whole exterior of the device. Through this feature, the accessories and device will remain clean longer.

The Taiwanese PC maker clarified that they are not just using these solutions on their laptops but also on their tablets, monitors and such, providing users peace of mind when the gadget is in use.

For detailed information on the solution that Acer uses, it fights germs using two technology: antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and Silver Ion Antimicrobial Technology.

Silver Ion Antimicrobial Technology

Acer defined Silver Ion as a highly reactive particle that reduces the production of microbes upon touching the gadget surface. In relation to this, the silver ion microbial agent is applied to multiple areas of the Acer device including display, touchpad, the surface of the chassis, fingerprint reader, hinge and more.

Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass

Through the application of Silver Ion Antimicrobial Technology into the Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, the glass surface will be clean. It also prevents stain and odor-causing bacteria.

"This is done via trace amounts of silver ions leaching to the glass surface to eliminate the surface bacteria while still offering other benefits such as improved durability and scratch resistance," Acer furthered on their website.

3 Acer Devices that has Antimicrobial Tech

As mentioned, Acer has introduced its latest devices that have germ-fighting technology, per TechSpot. The said devices include the Enduro Urban N3 laptop, Acer's TravelMate Spin P4 convertible laptop, and the Urban T3 tablet.

Apart from the antimicrobial solution that the devices contain, users must also consider its notable specs and features.

Enduro Urban N3

The Acer Enduro Urban N3 is a 14-inch laptop that is perfect for every adventure. Through its durable industrial-grade dust and water resistance, this feature has become its selling point. This laptop is also equipped with Nvidia GeForce MX330 GPU, an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 processor and 32GB of DD4 memory.

The price for Acer's Enduro Urban N3 starts at $849.99, which will be available in Q4 2021 in North America. Meanwhile, it will also be launched the same quarter in Europe with a starting price of €799.

Acer TravelMate Spin P4 Convertible Laptop

This 14-inch convertible laptop is designed for the business market. It is a 360 rotatable full HD touch display laptop and is equipped with an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 vPro processor. Regarding its release date, it will be launched in North America in January 2022 with a starting price of $1,099.99. For Europe, it will be released in Q4 2021 for €1,119.

Urban T3 tablet

This is a 10-inch full HD display tablet and has a 5MP from-facing wide-angle camera. Acer's Urban T3 tablet is equipped with 4GB of Ram and a MediaTek octa-core processor. This will be launched in Q1 2022 for both North America and Europe with a starting price of $299.99 and €299.

