An Xbox Series X Fridge? It's Real, and Pre-Orders are Coming Soon! Here's the Release Date, Cost, and What It Exactly Does

The price of the Xbox Series X fridge has been disclosed, as well as the pre-order release date.

This year, Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X refrigerator, which is a rather weird accessory for the next-gen console, especially as it seemed to start with a meme.

Back in October of 2020, this entire situation appeared to be an out-of-season April Fools' Joke, as a type of giveaway agreement with Snoop Dogg.

The fridge's history also involved Dwayne Johnson and his energy drink.

The rest of the tale of this fridge can be found in the ZOA drink post, which starts with the initial large version and progressed to an actual consumer product in 2021. And wow, a year after the initial reveal of the fridge, Microsoft is finally ready to sell the Xbox Series X mini-fridge for real.

Meme Fridge

Comparisons between the Xbox Series X and a refrigerator were practically unavoidable for several days after the console's design was introduced.

As reported by Techcrunch, Microsoft even jumped on the meme train by collaborating with Snoop Dogg on a commercial promoting the Xbox Series X fridge.

At the same time, Aaron Greenberg, Microsoft's general manager of Xbox games marketing, was seen on Twitter seriously asking if gamers would be interested in buying an Xbox Series X mini-fridge if Microsoft ever decided to produce one.

The Xbox Series X fridge meme all started as a joke, which was only inspired due to the close resemblance of the Xbox Series X and a full-sized refrigerator.

However, the tech giant did build a six-foot refrigerator to promote the introduction of the console. Thanks to a victory in a Twitter battle of the brands, you'll be able to buy a little replica of the fridge now.

Where To Get An Xbox X Fridge?

The moment you’ve all been waiting for.



According to SlashGear, starting on October 19, you'll be able to pre-order the fridge from your preferred retailer.

If all goes according to plan, it will be available in stores just in time for the holidays this year.

The refrigerator will be sold at Target stores in the United States and Canada. In Europe, Toynk, Game Stop EU, and Micromania will have units, while Game will have one in the United Kingdom.

The Xbox Series X fridge will also be shipped to France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, and Poland. Then, the Microsoft will be available in more regions next year. However, the exact locations and dates will be determined by governmental clearances and limits in each country.

This refrigerator will hold 12 cans of (tallboy) soda or energy drink, as well as two mini shelves for snacks.

It comes with a DC power converter, allowing it to be used almost anywhere, and it looks like an Xbox Series X.

Xbox Series X Fridge Price

The Xbox Series X mini fridge price will be valued at around $100 USD.

Jokingly enough, the Xbox Series X fridge is named on the Target website as an "Xbox Series X Replica," which implies to the people who have joined in the whole saga as an it-is-happening moment.

