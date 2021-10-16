New Nintendo Switch OLED Gets Rave Reviews: 7-Inch Display, Power Way Better Than Original?

The Nintendo Switch OLED model was unveiled last October 8. Since its release, the newest Switch has been getting a lot of positive feedbacks.

Some players have indicated that the 7-inch display, as well as its battery capacity, are the best upgrades.

New Nintendo Switch OLED Model Upgrades

For those who are still wondering if they should purchase the new Nintendo Switch OLED model, then don't worry. Several reviews have been circulating online stating the remarkable upgrades interested customers should know before buying the new hybrid console.

According to Bloomberg, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model has the same size as its predecessors, but since it is marketed for its 7-inch display, the bezel that surrounds it is almost gone. Because it has been upgraded from LCD to OLED, Switch games look brighter and better, which beats those previous ones. It also makes the dark scenes appear dimmer.

iMore also noticed that it is slightly wider than the previous model. Regardless, the OLED model is an impressive update to consider.

Even if it had a screen upgrade, Bloomberg clarified that it does not support 4K resolution.

However, if the OLED model encounters a screen problem, Nintendo has included a Screen Burn-in Reduction mode on its settings which might help fix the said issue.

iMore furthered that it is designed for both TV and on-the-go gaming. On the other hand, the OLED model dock also had an upgrade from its original dock.

It is worth considering that this is the first Nintendo console to have a LAN port, which should give online multiplayer games a stronger internet connection than rely on Wi-Fi connection.

When it comes to the storage capacity, it has a 64GB space--twice as big as the previous Switch offers. Unfortunately, even if the internal storage has a larger capacity, it only holds about five to six large games before it gets full. For this reason, players must still purchase a memory card for the console.

Apart from the screen and storage upgrade, the Switch OLED model's battery life should also consider since this new model runs between four and half to nine hours, but this also depends on its brightness settings and game playing.

Nintendo Switch OLED Vs. Nintendo Switch

Tom's Guide has also released a detailed comparison between Nintendo Switch OLED and Nintendo Switch.

Screen: Nintendo Switch OLED has 7-inch OLED, 720p, and 60Hz refresh rate beating the Nintendo Switch that only has 6-inch LCD.

Weight: Nintendo Switch weighs 14.1 ounces beating the Nintendo Switch OLED that is 14.9 ounces.

Storage: Nintendo Switch OLED has much storage capacity than Nintendo Switch that only offers 32GB.

Chipset: Both Switch OLED and Switch has a Nvidia Tegra X1 with a 4GB RAM and a microSD card slot for storage expansion.

Controllers: Both Switch OLED and Switch has the same detachable Joy-Cons. This can be used as a controller for multiplayer games.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Price and Availability

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is available at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and most major retailers. The price starts at $350, which is $50 higher than Nintendo Switch and $150 more than the Switch Lite.

