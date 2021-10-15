Medicare Enrollment Period 2022: Requirements, Website, Price Increase, How to Sign Up

Americans planning to make changes to their Medicare Plan have less than two months left. Keep in mind that some plans and prices changed compared to the 2021 Medicare Advantage Plan.

The Medicare enrollment period officially started on Friday and will continue to remain open until December 7. Eligible applicants will have four main parts of Medicare to choose from, depending on the insurance coverage they need.

2022 ⭐ ratings for #Medicare health & drug plans are now available at https://t.co/s8R9HEoccw. Use star ratings to look at the quality of health & drug plans as you compare coverage options during #MedicareOE (Oct 15 – Dec. 7). pic.twitter.com/CYThU37LOC — Medicare.gov (@MedicareGov) October 8, 2021

According to AS, these four parts are:

Part A: Insurance coverage over hospital stays, hospital service, and skilled nursing care

Part B: Insurance coverage over outpatient services like doctor visits, prescribed medicine expenses, and medicine administered services by medical professionals

Part C: Extra coverage over vision, hearing, dental and health and wellness programs

Part D: Extra coverage over self-administered prescriptions.

As previously mentioned, the average price budget for each plan is subject to change due to ongoing circumstances. However, at the time of writing, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) workers and insurers have yet to confirm these changes.

2022 Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicare tweeted an update for some of its plans in 2022. They said health and drug plans are now available, with an updated "star rating" feature that should determine its overall quality. Five-star ratings will mean high-quality plans, while three-star ratings should be registered with caution.

#MedicareOE starts tomorrow! It’s your opportunity to compare 2022 plans and choose what’s best for you. You may even find a less expensive plan to meet your needs! Preview plans available in your area at https://t.co/dsV8iBdfGg. pic.twitter.com/jdUHctZ2vh — Medicare.gov (@MedicareGov) October 14, 2021

All available programs for 2021 and 2022 should be available on their website. To check on these plans, simply head over to Medicare official website. Remember to log in to your Medicare account or sign up as first-timers.

Medicare Plan Enrollment: Requirements and Price

AS also pointed out that the demand for these plans has grown over the last few years, and approximately a third of its members already hold an Advantage Plan. This change might be related to the recent enrollment increase of applicants with chronic-related conditions.

Some changes members should look out for are the following:

CMS announced that a number of 2022 Medicare Advantage Plans for chronically ill members would have a 19 to 25 percent increase in payments.

The average monthly premium might decrease from $21.22 to $19 per month.

Innovation Center's Medicare Advantage Value-Based Insurance Design (VBID) Model might also offer customized benefits to more than 3.7 million people in the U.S.

1000 new Medicate Advantage Plans would follow the VBID model.

Medicare also noticed that one of three members is diabetic. To support their members, CMS launched the "Part D Senior Savings Model" with a goal to bring down the price of insulin. Two unnamed paramedical companies signed to this model and promised increasing supply for members. They expect "a thirty-day supply of a broad set of plan-formulary insulins costs no more than $35" per AS.

However, overall premiums for Part D plans are predicted to increase from $31.74 to $33.



