Fourth Stimulus Check 2021: $1100 California Payments Waiting Time, $2000 Online Petition Update

Thousands of Californians eligible for the Golden State Stimulus checks are still waiting on their payments. State officials announced a 45 to 60-day delay depending on circumstances. Other Americans should also look out for the fourth stimulus check updates on their local government agencies.

As reported earlier, several government officials agreed that stimulus checks were one of the most effective solutions for the pandemic. It helped many Americans settle rental payments, bills, loans and even buy groceries. It eventually led senators and congressmen to petition for a fourth stimulus check.

Unfortunately, the White House has given no response to their letters. With so many Americans desperate for financial relief, some state governments took matters on their own hands and created their fourth stimulus check program.

Golden State Stimulus Check: October Release Date

California and its iconic Golden State Stimulus checks promised $500 to $1,100 payments to local residents. The program also aims to cater 66 percent of its total population. Note, however, that there are some eligibility requirements for the program.

Only California taxpayers who earn $75,000 or less qualify for the program. They must also file their 2020 tax returns before Friday, October 15. Anybody who filed later than that data is subject to payment delays.

According to The Sun, processing a late filer's tax returns information could take up to 45-days. Others who submitted their tax returns after their ZIP code payment would have to wait up to 60 days.

Sources from AS said the first mailed Golden State stimulus checks were sent out in October 5. The whole delivery process might continue until the end of the year.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Other Local Cash Boosts

Per The Sun, California is not the only state providing cash assistance to Americans.

New York budgeted $2.1 billion on their Excluded Workers Fund. The progam is for residents not eligible for unemployment benefits, including the undocumented workers. Residents with an income under $26,208 qualify for the program. New York also supports its local artists with a $5,000 check this October.

Eligible residents in Vermont also received monetary benefits. The local government issued hazard pay for frontline workers as recognition of their dedication. Lump sums of $1,200 or $2,000 were provided to healthcare workers, grocery store employees and retail workers.

Teachers from Tennessee are also due for an extra $1,000 payment. The local state government hopes it would motivate teachers to retain their work position. The payment might drop sometime by the end of this year.

$2000 Online Petition Update: Stimulus Checks for Every American

Another fourth stimulus check update worth noting is Stephanie Bonin's petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks. She emphasized that Americans would need reliable and recurring checks to help them survive this ongoing pandemic.

Many recognized and supported Bonin's petition. At the time of writing, the online petition has reached 2,925,428 signatures out of its 3 million goal. The petition is currently recognized as "one of the top signed on Change.org!"



