Is Your iPhone Running Slow? Why You Should Uninstall Your System Cleaner Now!

Is your iPhone running slow? Even after Apple released its iOS 15, which promised to improve device performance, many users reported issues of lousy battery life. Sometimes, the device even lags or slows down. Tech experts recently discovered an unexpected app that's causing this problem

When thinking about smartphone battery and performance problems, the first thing that comes to mind is running apps. Many social media apps like Facebook are infamously known for eating up smartphone's battery and memory. However, social media is not the only app responsible for iPhone performance issues.

Is Your iPhone Running Slow? System Cleaner Issues

Researchers from She Finds recently reported about system cleaners that subtly drain iPhone battery life and slows down the device. These apps are "disguised as phone cleaners" but are actually the biggest apps responsible for poor iPhone performance.

When operating, system cleaners end up taking a chunk of the iPhone's RAM and battery. This is because it monitors all the other apps' activities and cache. This takes up almost double the iPhone's processing capabilities.

Daniela Sawyer, Founder and Business Development Strategist of FindPeopleFast.net, explained the problem in detail:

"These apps work continuously in the background, even when you are not using your iPhone. These system cleaners extensively use data from your phone to clean the junk files. They monitor all apps that you use. So these apps are one of the biggest reasons for your phone's slow performance. They also drain the battery, downgrading the overall smoothness of the phone."

Note that the problem lies in the app's system functionality. It does not matter if your system cleaner is a third-party app downloaded from App Store or the inbuilt option. Any of these system cleaners would still take up a battery life and device memory when running.

Sawyer also revealed the other problems an iPhone might encounter with system cleaners:

Slow iPhone performance

Spam notifications from the app

Spam notifications from the internet

It is worth noting that the system cleaner problems can also be found on Android devices.

How to Improve iPhone Performance

The solution to this problem is actually pretty simple: you should uninstall it.

For third-party app users, try uninstalling the app and relying on the inbuilt version instead. The inbuilt takes a lot less storage and would often be optimized through iOS updates.

Affected users should also manually clean up their device cache. iPhone users can do this by opening "Settings" and "Storage Option." It is important to clean the cache at least once a week regularly.

Users could also clean the cache data by going through every app installed through the app management. This should free up a lot of storage and memory of the device.

System cleaners are helpful to people who really need proper device maintenance. However, if you are suffering from slow and laggy iPhone performance, then you should consider uninstalling it. Users would still be safe from system problems by manually following the maintenance steps previously mentioned.



