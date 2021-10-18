Google Pixel 6 Price Leaked! It's Way Cheaper Than iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21!

The Google Pixel 6 price could go after Xiaomi and other smartphone manufacturers with ridiculously low price points. Many of the best inexpensive flagships produced this year may face stiff competition from the devices created by one of the biggest tech companies in the world.

Thanks to a Target product listing, the Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel 6 Pro prices have leaked online.

According to the Google Pixel 6 Price leak, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will cost $599 and $898, respectively. With its low cost, even Apple and Samsung might have some good competition in the form of these new Pixel phones.

Google Pixel 6 Price

According to Android Central, the Google Pixel 6 price in Europe isn't a mystery, given the earlier leaks revealing at the very least a competitive price tag in that region.

And now, in a recent leak, the costs of the phones in the United States have been revealed too.

A pre-listed price for both devices was uncovered by a Target customer, showing how much the phones will cost in the US once it comes out.

According to the source, the standard Pixel 6 will cost $599, while the Pro model would cost $898. The leaked pricing is for the 128GB storage variants of the phones.

However, it's unclear whether these prices are permanent or just placeholders.

If the rumors are correct, the Pixel 6 smartphones will give several of the greatest Android phones a run for their money, especially with its ridiculously low costs in the United States and some great feaures and specs for its price point.

In a separate tweet, well-known leaker M. Brandon Lee corroborated this information and also stated when the Pixel 6 series will be purchasable.

Google's forthcoming flagship phones, he claimed, would be ready for purchase on October 28.

Here are the corroborated #Pixel6 and #Pixel6Pro prices in the Target inventory system in the US.



Pixel 6: $599

Pixel 6 Pro: $898



Google has to be subsidizing this phone like crazy. This is insanity. #teampixel pic.twitter.com/OUBl8cXCBh — M. Brandon Lee | THIS IS TECH TODAY (@thisistechtoday) October 18, 2021

Read Also: Google Pixel 6 vs. iPhone 13: Specs, Performance, and Which Is Better?

Google Event

Google will hold its Pixel fall event on October 19, and the wait for Google's latest Pixel devices will be over soon, as reported by GSMArena. The tech company confirmed this week that the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will indeed be unveiled on the said date.

Furthermore, as we get closer to the introduction of the new Pixels, a promotional brochure from a German retailer revealed that the Pixel 6 will cost €649 (around $753).

A pre-order promotion for the Pixel 6 is outlined in advertising materials for the German store Saturn. Buyers who pre-order the smartphone from Saturn between October 19 and October 27 will receive a free pair of Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700.

Seems like the German Retailer "Mediamarkt" spilled the beans on the Pixel 6 and confirms the 649 Price.

Source: https://t.co/H2wXIX8Lz4 pic.twitter.com/SvZMZiYIdL — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) October 6, 2021

A long period of time has passed since Google announced such a comprehensive Pixel lineup, but here we are, just days away.

With the Snapdragon 765G-equipped Pixel 5, Google will bring the Pixel series back to flagship status after a vacation in 2020. In addition, the Pixel brand will return to a more traditional lineup, with a standard, more affordable variant and a more expensive, plus-sized one.

Comparing iPhone 13 & Galaxy S21 Price

The Google Pixel 6 price contenders are the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy S21.

According to Laptopmag, the 128GB option with 6GB of RAM costs $1,099 on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. You have the choice of upgrading to 256GB, 512GB, or the new 1TB option.The 256GB option costs an extra $100, but it's required for the new ProRes video function coming to the iPhone 13 Pro Max later this year. The 512GB and 1TB versions will set you back a further $200, bringing the total to $1,599.

The Samsung Galaxy S21, on the other hand, is priced at $1,199 with the 128GB option and 12GB of RAM. You can upgrade to 256GB for $1,249, and the top-end 512GB model with 16GB of RAM costs $1,379.

Related Article: iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. Samsung S21 Ultra: Specs, Design Differences, and Which Should You Buy?