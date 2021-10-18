Windows 11 Facial Recognition: X Steps to Enable Windows Hello on Your Newly Updated Device

Microsoft's new operating system, Windows 11, was unveiled this week.

A better Windows 11 facial recognition technology, tighter connection with business software like Teams, and improved gaming features are all included in the updated program, which is available as a free upgrade. It's also capable of running Android apps.

Can my computer run Windows 11?

Although Windows 11 is a free download, it may not be compatible with all computers.

Microsoft recommends a machine with a 1GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage, but an excellent experience will necessitate far more power and dedicated gear.

PC Health Check, a free utility from Microsoft, will help you assess if your computer is capable of running the new software.

"Windows 11 is more reliable due to increased hardware requirements focusing on security and stability with less frequent upgrades," said Daniel Rubino, noting that "the rigorous system requirements, while unpleasant, make for a better user experience in the long term."

Windows 11 New Design

According to CBS News, most of the other improvements in Windows 11 are visual in nature, with the goal of making the operating system less crowded and more user-friendly.

Colors stand out, and icons have a contemporary, minimalist look. In Windows 10, new informational widgets that are elegantly displayed replace the clutter of Start menu live tiles. Access to Microsoft's other apps, like Office and Game Pass, is improved thanks to translucent menus, a streamlined taskbar, and a focused Start menu.

Rubino explained, "The change is designed to make the operating system more functional."

Should you upgrade to Windows 11 today?

Windows 11 is a minor update that does not bring any significant changes. If you've recently purchased a PC, stick with Windows 10 because it's reliable, functional, and competent.

Only upgrade to Windows 11 if you're willing to put up with a few bugs and a specked-out computer. Microsoft's new operating system is an innovative take on old software.

When Is The Free Windows 11 Update?

As officially published by Windows Blog, the free update to Windows 11 will be sent out in a staggered and methodical manner.

The free upgrade to Windows 11 began on October 5 and will be phased in and measured with a quality focus. Windows want to make sure they're giving you the greatest possible experience after the tremendous learnings from Windows 10.

This means that the upgrade will be offered first to new eligible devices. The upgrade will then be sent out to in-market devices over time, depending on intelligence models that take into account hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, device age, and other characteristics that affect the upgrading experience.

By mid-2022, we expect all eligible devices to be granted a free upgrade to Windows 11.

If your PC is qualified for the upgrade, Windows Update will notify you when it becomes available. Go to Settings > Windows Update and select Check for Updates to determine if Windows 11 is compatible with your device.

How to Enable Windows Hello?

Below is a guide on how to set up the facial login of Windows 11 facial recognition, according to Tom's Hardware.

First, go to Settings and click Accounts that will be seen from the sidebar.

Second, select "Sign-in options".

Third, select "Facial recognition (Windows Hello)" and then click "Set up."

Fourth, a pop-up Windows hello screen will appear, with that, press "Get Started".

If it ou have a PIn set up, you will be commanded to type it in.

Fifth, you will see our face scanning in the webcam.

Lastly, you can now press "Close" to end set up.

Your computer will scan for your face the next time it goes to the lock screen. The system will unlock and take you to the Windows 11 desktop once it has been detected.

