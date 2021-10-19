Apple AirPods 3 vs. Beat Studio Buds: Specs, Design, Audio Features, Battery Life and More

In the recent Unleashed event by Apple, the tech giant unveiled the AirPods 3. Obviously, the newly introduced AirPods have upgraded specs from the previous AirPods 2.

However, the question is: is it better than the Beat Studio Buds?

Apple AirPods 3

According to 9To5Mac, AirPods 3 looks similar to the AirPods Pro since it has a short stem but without ear tips. Apple furthered that the earbud's design is lightweight and contoured, which directs the audio into the ear so that users will feel comfortable wearing the device. Aside from its comfort, AirPods 3 is water and sweat-resistant with IPX4 certification for both earbuds and charging case.

Moreover, this third-generation earbud is known for its high-dynamic range amplifier, which produces powerful bass and clean frequencies. The microphone has an acoustic mesh which makes the user's voice clear across calls. Through its AAC-ELD, FaceTime calls will produce clear, natural and full-HD voice quality. In addition, users can enjoy spatial audio featuring Dolby Atmos in Apple Music, movies and TV shows, as well as dynamic head tracking on all Apple devices.

For those who doesn't know, spatial audio creates a three-dimensional sound that allows theater-like experience.

On the other hand, Airpods 3 has longer battery life, beating previous generations of AirPods.It works up to four hours of talk time and six hours of listening time. If the user is in a hurry and only accumulates five minutes of charge, the earbuds will provide about an hour of battery life.

Apple AirPods 3 vs. Beats Studio Buds

Beats Studio Buds is a cheaper alternative to Apple AirPods 3. Apart from its price difference, there are also features and specs that users must look forward to.

Beats Studio Buds has three soft silicone ear tip sizes. The tip sizes will help users choose which size could give them a customized fit and provide a more immersed sound quality. Unfortunately, AirPods 3 does not have the silicone sizes to choose from. Meanwhile, both AirPods 3 and Beats Studio Buds have an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

In terms of their battery life, Beats Studio Buds provides up to eight hours of listening time with two additional charges from its pocket-sized charging case, for a total of 24 hours combined. Meanwhile, Airpods 3 can provide up to six hours of listening time and with four additional charges from the case, for a total of 30 hours of listening time.

In terms of its connectivity, Beats Studio Buds can be paired with Apple and Android devices in a single touch, which easily connects via Bluetooth. This earbud also has an app for Android users which features built-in controls, device status and firmware updates. However, the Apple device does not have an app for Beats Studio Buds since it is already built-in for iOS.

In terms of their prices, Apple AirPods 3 costs $179 and will be available in Apple stores on October 26, but users can pre-order from this site. Meanwhile, the Beats Studio Buds cost $129.99 and can be ordered from this site.

