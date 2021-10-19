Hannah Grace Culture

Elon Musk Reveals the 'Best Superpower' -- And It's Not the Power of Flight to Go to Space

If Elon Musk would be granted a superpower, he would neither choose super brains nor the ability to fly. He would also not prefer Wolverine's invulnerability. Apparently, luck is enough for the Tesla CEO. Photo : Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images

What Is Luck for Elon Musk?

Twitter user @Neuro_Skeptic tweeted its understanding of success. According to the tweet, success is more of a combiantion of talent, luck and hard work, but people who are born with talent is lucky.

Surprising the internet community, Elon Musk directly replied his definition of luck to the tweet thread, saying: "Luck is the best superpower."

Musk's tweet earned several responses, some of them agreed to Musk's definition, while others disagreed with his remarks.

Twitter user @rationaletienne said that some people may have the same luck but can end up with a totally different outcome.

Aside from these responses, a heartfelt tweet mentioned that Musk's superpower is not just luck but also his ability to give people hope.

However, the Canadian-South African model who is also Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, has her own definition.

Keep in mind that the definition of luck varies among people, but for Elon, it is the best superpower one can have

Elon Musk's Another Superpower? Money

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Elon Musk reclaimed the title as the world's richest person, as his wealth climbed because of Tesla's surging stocks on Friday. The said title was previously owned by Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos.

Tesla's shares closed at $843.03 per share last Friday, which boosted Musk's net worth to $236 billion to surpass Jeff Bezos' $196 billion, per Business Insider.

On the other hand, Twitter user @MattWallace888 mentioned how Musk's net worth is now higher than Bill Gates and Warren Buffet's combined. Interestingly, Musk replied to the tweet and shared that he hopes that with this net worth can help extend life to Mars.

For background information, the SpaceX founder remains focused on his vision to establish human presence on Mars, per CNBC. Musk aims to use a starship rocket to transport people on the red planet.

"It's been now almost half a century since humans were last on the moon. That's too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon - again, like a big permanently occupied base on the moon. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization, a multi-planet species," Musk furthered.

Musk is undoubtedly one of the biggest visionaries, and while people don't always agree with him, he has definitely inspired a lot of people and pioneered several changes in the industry. Love him opr hate him, the billionaire knows how to walk the talk.


