'Squid Game' Prize Money in USD, UK Pound, Canadian Dollar: Just How Much Is 45.6 Billion Won?

Have you ever wondered just how much money were people fighting for in the "Squid Game" series? Well, simply put, it's a lot!

The "Squid Game" prize money has been the subject of fascination of a lot of fans after the Netflix show became a massive hit. However, some might not be too familiar with the South Korean currency and unaware just how much is 45.6 billion won.

For the benefit of the readers, we take a look at how much is it in U.S. dollars, U.K. pound and Canadian dollar.

'Squid Game' Prize Money in USD, UK Pound, Canadian Dollar

In case you have not watched Netflix's Korean series "Squid Game," it features indebted people fighting to win the huge cash prize. To win the said cash prize, players must accomplish a games to move on to the next round. Unfortunately, players who failed to move forward will be killed brutally.

Right after the players were killed, their dead bodies will be put inside a box and the guards will burn them. For every player who died, more money is added on the prize pool.

In total, the cash prize that people fought for in the game was at 45.6 billion won.

For this reason, Collider shared a conversion for this cash prize to understand the prize accurately.

The "Squid Game" prize money in USD costs $38,122,800. For detailed information on how much it costs, CNBC reported that the average American citizen accumulates a total of $90,460 debt throughout their lifetime. Luckily, this prize would be able to pay off the debt if you ended up winning the game just like the protagonist of the show Gi-Hun. The converted prize money could pay off around 421 indebted people living in the U.S.

Moreover, the converted "Squid Game" prize money in USD could also pay off student loans of 966 people. Unfortunately, this is quite a small number of indebted students. Nerdwallet noted that there are approximately 42.9 million Americans who have borrowed money from the U.S Department of Education.

On the other hand, the "Squid Game" prize money in U.K. pound costs £32,956,900. The Money Charity shared that the average household debt in the U.K. costs around £62,670. This only means that 546 indebted people could pay off debts with the "Squid Game" prize money. In addition, it could pay off 730 student loans.

Meanwhile, the "Squid Game" prize money in Canadian dollars is worth C$ 47,639.73.

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Earns Nearly $900 Million

In a previous report, Bloomberg stated that the Netflix Korean series is on pace to earn $900 million. This only means that the series' earning is 42 times of its total production cost, with each episode costing only $2.4 million. This figure is considered cheaper than other Netflix shows, as series like "The Crown" and "Stranger Things" cost around $13 million and $12 million per episode, respectively.

Since it is a huge success, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk says that he is still thinking of ideas that might be included in a potential Season 2 of the global hit series.

