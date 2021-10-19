Apple Unleashed Event: MacBook Pro 2021 Release, New M1 Pro, M1X, Airpods 3, and More

During the Apple Unleashed Event, Apple unveiled numerous products they are currently working on and will be launching to the public soon.

Including one of those is the most talked-about Apple product for the event, Macbook Pro 2021.

There are two new MacBook Pro 2021 models, one with M1 Pro and the other one with M1 Max CPUs. The idea is to provide individuals on the fence about quitting Intel a quantum boost in performance, and the tech giant is presenting a compelling case for doing so.

Apple also announced the AirPods 3, which has a new design, a longer battery life, and better sound quality for $179.

Furthermore, the iPhone manufacturer unveiled new HomePod mini colors as well as a $4.99 per month Apple Music Voice subscription.

Apple Macbook Pro

The Unleashed Event concluded the last Apple event of the year by announcing its new next-generation Apple MacBook Pro series, which will be powered by the M1 Pro and M1 Max CPUs.

As reported by Chance Miller of 9to5Mac, The new MacBook Pro series comes in two sizes: 14-inch and 16-inch. The laptops also come with three Thunderbolt 4 connections, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and, yep, MagSafe charging connectivity are all found on the sides.

Traditional function keys have replaced the Touch Bar for things like brightness, media playback, volume, and more.

The new MacBook Pro display technology is extremely amazing. The mini-LED technology is used in both the 14-inch and 16-inch models to provide up to 1,000 nits of sustained full-screen brightness and an astonishing 1,600 nits of peak brightness for HDR content.

For the first time, Apple is bringing its ProMotion display technology to the Mac. This implies that the new MacBook Pro models offer up to 120Hz display refresh rates, making the interface, tasks, and animations significantly more fluid than before. This is the same technology that was introduced to the iPhone 13 Pro last month, as well as the iPad Pro a few years back.

Both models have a larger display than their predecessors. The 16.2-inch MacBook Pro has the highest-resolution display of any Mac computer, with 7.7 million pixels.

With a 14.2-inch active area and a total of 5.9 million pixels, the 14-inch model provides consumers with more screen display than before.

Features of M1 Pro and M1 Max

According to CNET, the new Apple MacBook Pro gets up to 21 hours of video playback with the 16-inch version, and 17 hours with the 14-inch model.

The new MagSafe 3 can also charge the laptop up to 50% in a half-hour, according to the company.

Apple said it upgraded the microphones and the speakers in its laptops. This is to allow for better recording. It also has six speakers for audio, allowing for "spatial audio," which includes Dolby Atmos.

In addition, Apple has finally dumped the MacBook Pro Touch Bar after five years

Furthermore, according to the MacBook maker, the new M1 Pro CPU is up to 70% faster than the M1. It has ten cores, eight of which are high-performance, and two of which are high-efficiency.

The M1 Pro contains a graphics processor with up to 16 cores, which is up to 2x faster than the M1.

In terms of memory, the M1 Pro may be configured with up to 32GB of RAM, as opposed to the current 16GB restriction for M1 Mac versions. Meanwhile, up to two external displays with a resolution of up to 6K at 60Hz can be driven by the M1 Pro.

Airpods 3

We're delighted to see Apple provide a new design for the upcoming AirPods 3. It now comes with shorter stems and improved touch controls with a new sensor, as the regular AirPods haven't been updated in two years.

Spatial Audio support for music is also included, as well as a longer battery life of 6 hours with the earbuds and up to 30 hours with the case.

The AirPods 3 are expected to cost $179.

HomePod mini

Apple has announced that the HomePod small will be available in three new colors starting next month: yellow, orange, and blue.

For the same $99 price, these colors will join the existing white and space gray selections.



