Minecraft ‘Squid Game’ Gets Real! YouTuber MrBeast Offers $45,600 for Final Survivor

YouTuber MrBeast has brought Netflix's Korean series "Squid Game" to "Minecraft."

The games that MrBeast hosted are the same as the series. In addition, the survivor gets $45,600 cash--in reference to the 45.6 billion won prize money in the series.

In a previous report of Insider, YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson--who goes by the name MrBeast--told fans in a TikTok video that he would bring the Netflix's hit series "Squid Game" to Minecraft if the video gets 10 million likes. Lucky enough, the video reached more than the said goal.

Since it accumulated more than 10 million likes, MrBeast posted a follow-up video stating that he will be choosing random TikTok users to participate in the said "Squid Game" in minecraft.

The “Squid Game” Minecraft adaptation has 150 participants in total. In the YouTube video posted, the sequence of the games played is the same as the series. In addition, the same game rules were also applied aside from the squid game itself--which is modified since the YouTuber is not familiar with its rules.

For a detailed background, the first game played was the "red light, green light." In this game, participants had eight minutes to proceed to the finish line. Instead of using a doll to detect a motion, the Minecraft "Squid Game" used the floor to know if someone moved. Once motion is detected, the participant will explode in the air. Out of 150 participants, 110 participants moved on to the next round.

For the second challenge, participants had to build shapes based on their assignment. Since the "Squid Game" Minecraft happens virtually, there are some adjustments from the original rules. Instead of carving in a dalgona candy, participants copied the shapes given by building blocks. To limit the number of participants, MrBeast removed some blocks on the pathway, eliminating some of the players. However, if one of their teammates survived, eliminated members could still join the next game.

The third game is tug-of-war, but the Minecraft "Squid Game" has other rules. On the platform, two teams fought each other head-to-head without falling. However, if a participant fell off the platform but their team wins, the participant can still join the next round.

On the other hand, the fourth game is the same as the marble games in the series, but in the Minecraft "Squid Game" adaptation, the participants used a brick. Same with the series, participants were paired in two, in which they played whatever games they like and winners moved on to the next round.

The next round was jumping on the glass panels. This game does not have any difference from the "Squid Game" series.

There were only three participants left by the final round, and they played the famous squid game. Minecraft's "Squid Game" is different from the series. In this final round, theyfought against each other using a sword. After several plays, Minecraft username Sapnap won the $45,600 prize money

Who Is MrBeast?

MrBeast has 71 million YouTube subscribers, and he is one of the most-followed creators on the said platform, per Insider. His video content consists of challenges, a mixture of extreme stunts, and giveaways to his family, friends and strangers.

As of writing, MrBeast's "Squid Game" Minecraft adaptation has 20 million views and ranks third place in the YouTube trending videos.

