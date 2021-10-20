iPhone Hidden Feature: 6 Steps to Send Automated, Scheduled Text Messages to Anyone

Do you need to send an important text message early morning, but you are worried that you might not wake up early? Then an iPhone hidden feature is perfect for you. A TikTok video revealed that you could send an automated message on your iPhone.

Well-known TikTok user @frankmcshan posted a video explaining the step-by-step process of how to schedule a text message to anyone using the iPhone.

How to Send an Automated Message to Anyone Using iPhone

In case you do not know, McShan has shared several tips and tricks on his TikTok account, and most of the videos posted accumulated numerous likes and views. His TikTok has over 1 million followers and more than 40 million likes. Aside from this, McShan also writes for a well-known tech website.

Moreover, the steps McShan shared will help you to send an automated text.

Head to the "Shortcuts" app, then tap the plus button on the top right corner. Choose "Personal Automation," then choose "Time of Day." This option will let you adjust the desired time to send the text message. You can also customize its repeat time to daily, weekly, or monthly. Right after adjustment, click "Next" at the top right corner. Click the search bar below, then type "Messages." Right after clicking the "Message," choose the contact you wish to send the text message. Then type the text message you want to send, then tap "Done." Lastly, make sure to toggle off the "Ask before running" to prevent it from not sending.

However, if you want to send an automatic reply, Tiny Trips has shared a step-by-step process to send an automatic reply. This process is for people who do not want to be bothered by text notifications.

Go to "Settings." From the "Setting" option, toggle on "Do not disturb." Scroll down from "Do not disturb," then tap "Auto-reply to." This will let you choose contacts you wish to send an automatic reply, if you choose "All contacts" the text message will be sent to all. Then return to the previous menu and tap "Auto-reply" below the "Auto-reply to." After tapping, type the automatic reply text you want to send. Lastly, toggle on the "Do not disturb."

2 iOS 15 Hidden Feature

Apart from the automated text messages, there are also other hidden features on your iPhone, per Cnet. Keep in mind that these features work for iPhones that have iOS 15.

2. Scan Texts Using Your Camera

This feature enables you to copy the texts where you point to your camera. Aside from this, it can also convert into an email or a document.

Head to "Notes," then long-press inside a text field. Then tap the "Scan Text" button. It will replace your keyboard with an iPhone camera's viewfinder. Point the camera to the text you want to scan, then follow the prompts on the screen. Lastly, tap the "Insert" button when you are ready.

1. Change Text Size in Any App

This feature is for people who have a hard time reading small texts. Luckily, iOS 15 has a solution for this. However, the text size option should be included in the control center to use in any apps.

Open the "Settings." Head to "Control Center." Then scroll down to see the "Text size" option.

