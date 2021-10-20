Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Price Goes $200+ After Target Sellout: Why You Should Not Buy From Scalpers

Approximately 15 minutes after it got listed, the official Xbox Series X Mini Fridge sold out on Target. After that, the internet meme product was being resold on eBay at over $200, more than twice its retail price.

Interested buyers should not to fall for this scam and wait for Microsoft's "second wave" of release.

The Xbox Series X Fridge is a very real and in-demand product in the market. For reference, this was once a viral internet joke about the Xbox Series X gaming console "looking like a refrigerator." In good humor, Microsoft turned this joke into a reality, creating a full-sized Xbox Series X Fridge.

More recently, Xbox announced an Xbox Series X Mini Fridge model. The home appliance is teased to store up to 12 beverage cans and a few shelves for Snicker bars, perfect for any game room or home office area. It is also worth noting that the fridge features front-facing LED lights and a USB-A port heavily inspired by the real Xbox console.



The joke-turned-real Xbox fridge series immediately went viral among fans on the internet.

Xbox Series X Mini Fridge Sold Out

According to IGN, Microsoft listed the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge exclusively on Target. It officially retails at $99.99/£89.99. The product is listed for pre-order and would probably arrive sometime in December.

Unfortunately, the first wave of this mini fridge sold out under 15 minutes. It was immediately spotted on eBay, selling at double and triple its price.

At the time of writing, some of the Xbox Series X Mini Fridge models were listed for bidding at $399. Other listing spotted were already "sold," with a price indicating "best offer." This means many are paying for the Xbox fridge listings.

Aside from the overblown price tag, there are many wrong indicators for this eBay Xbox mini fridge listing. Keep in mind that Microsoft only announced the Xbox fridge for pre-order, meaning none of these resellers even have the product on hand. Instead of risking chance with bogus resellers, interested fans are recommended to wait for the "second wave."

How to Pre-Order Xbox Series X Mini Fridge

Both Microsoft and Xbox seem fully aware of the high demand for the meme product. According to CNN underscored, the company said it was "working to bring the Xbox Mini Fridge to as many fans as possible and will continue to expand regional availability in 2022."

Microsoft never really indicated how much stock is available for the product, so fans are recommended to stay glued to Target. They should also try:

Bookmarking Microsoft's official listing in Target

Constantly visiting and refreshing the page multiple times a day

If fans get lucky enough, they might catch the product the moment it restocks in the retailer. Remember that Microsoft plans to release more in the coming months, so there should be plenty of chances for interested fans to buy it at retail price.

